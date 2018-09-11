Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team congratulates Charles Leclerc on extraordinary career...

09/11/2018 | 11:27am CEST

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team would like to congratulate Charles Leclerc on his fantastic step of joining the Scuderia Ferrari from 2019, and wishes him the best for his future in our sport. During his first season in Formula One, the twenty-year-old Monegasque driver has given the Swiss team great satisfactions. Together they will continue working to progress throughout the final part of the season.

Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of Sauber Motorsport and Team Principal of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team:
'It has been a great pleasure to support Charles Leclerc in his rookie year in Formula One. Since his arrival, he has given the team great motivation as well as satisfactions. We have constantly improved and we will work hard until the end of this season to achieve the best possible results together. We know well Charles' talent and we are confident that he will have a bright future. We will keep on following him closely and we wish him the best on his path'.

Turin, 11th September 2018

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:26:00 UTC
