Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : The FCA factory in Melfi celebrates 25 years of activity with a round table event a...

16 October 2019

The FCA factory in Melfi celebrates 25 years of activity with a round table event and a photographic exhibition

On the 25th anniversary of the start of production at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Melfi, a conference and photo exhibition has been organized to celebrate the event.

'Growing with industry and innovation' is the title of the round table staged in partnership by FCA and The European House - Ambrosetti which took place today, 16 October, in the conference hall of the Melfi complex. This offered an opportunity to focus on key development issues in a factory celebrating its silver anniversary, proud of its achievement and more than ever projected towards the future... where personal growth and training is a vital key, in an entrepreneurial context founded on innovation and sustainability.

So the factory opened its doors to the business, educational and institutional communities, to discuss issues that are fundamental to the future of Basilicata and Italy... namely innovation, sustainability, creativity and talent.

From its launch, the Melfi complex has been one of the most innovative FCA production plants worldwide, spread over an area of ​​2 million square meters. Today, over 7 thousand employees work here to produce the Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade, to which the Jeep Compass will soon be added: Melfi exports for the world!

A European House - Ambrosetti survey illustrates how the Melfi plant contributes 18.7% of the total added value of industry in Basilicata, and 74.3% of that of the area's transport vehicle sector. From 1991 to 2018 the region's exports have risen from 126 million to over 4 billion euros (+3.074% per annum) mainly thanks to the contribution of motor vehicles: from almost zero (0.1% of Basilicata's exports in 1991) to 82% in 2018.

81% of Basilicata's automotive sector workers work in Melfi... more than 10 thousand people including the factory's on-site supplier personnel. Thanks to their contribution, Basilicata has achieved a percentage record in Italy for the transport sector: in terms of added value generated by the sector as a percentage of the total economy, it has no rivals: 9.9%, while Piedmont scores just 3.8%.

Future prospects are extremely promising. Another study, carried out by The European House - Ambrosetti in partnership with Enel, estimates that the sector's energy transition will effect employment positively. But transport electrification will also have positive effects on the environment: the study estimates that in 2030 air pollution costs in the European Union will be reduced by roughly 3 billion euros per year. Today's environmental scenario calls forcefully for an acceleration of the decarbonisation process: a priority for the global agenda, for which the answer lies in electric transport. Given its role in manufacturing plug-in hybrid Jeep cars from the early months of 2020, Melfi places itself at the center of this revolution: firmly rooted in its regional territory and its proven capacity for innovation.

The FCA plant in Melfi is one of the most innovative automotive factories in the world, implementing crucial change and transformation processes ever since its launch in 1994. Thanks to this, and to a major reconversion process between 2013 and 2014, today the complex is uniquely qualified to enhance the contribution of those who work there, highlighting their talent for innovation. Consequently, the plant is able to adapt quickly to a phase now affecting all manufacturing sectors: the transition to the so-called 'intelligent factory' or 'Industry 4.0 era', involving digital transformation technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity... and training.

The key to achieving a 4.0 factory lies in the continuous creation and enhancement of the skills present in its workforce. This was the rationale behind the founding, in Melfi in 2015, of the Plant Academy: a laboratory devoted entirely to research and experimentation on new solutions to improve the entire production site's efficiency and its flexibility in introducing new technologies.

'We firmly believe - insists Alfredo Leggero, Head of Manufacturing Mass Market Brands EMEA Region FCA Italy, and CEO of FCA Melfi - that talent enhancement and the development of skills are crucial factors in terms of competitiveness and differentiation in Manufacturing. This is why we created and developed the Plant Academy, placing it at the center of our organization. In line with the learning organization paradigm, the Plant Academy focuses on the creation and sharing of knowledge, including Industry 4.0 technologies, and the development of leadership in new technological contexts. It thus contributes to the achievement of business objectives and the creation of value for the company. This is what we call Education for Business, a multi-faceted and highly targeted training system using digital tools and production simulation. The Academy contributes to people's motivation, constantly stimulating the generation of innovative ideas through the use of divergent forms of thinking.'

A striking photographic exhibition has been mounted, to tell this long and challenging story through evocative images. It consists of roughly twenty large format photos, from the first years of the Melfi plant. These cover the 'green fields' where the factory was built, the first Fiat Punto coming off the production line, the training courses of the first employees, the creation of the 'Integrated Factory' and on through the successive evolutions that have led to the creation of new organizational and working methods, including Industry 4.0 and the Plant Academy.

The complete catalog of the exhibition contains excellent in-depth texts as well as numerous photographs. A special chapter is dedicated to the Academy, using images and words to narrate a dimension that is emblematic of what the Melfi plant is increasingly becoming: a factory of talents and ideas.

Turin, 16 October 2019