Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : The New Fiat 500X and 500L Special Editions Join the S-Design Family

Here comes the new 500X S-Design that, together with the recent 500L S-Design, is expanding the special family that already features the 124 Spider, the Tipo-5Doors and the Tipo Station Wagon.

The two new special editions are dedicated to young customers looking for a bold, sporty style with plenty of care of details and focus on driving comfort.

The new 500X S-Design has sporty look with Myron, burnished and black accents.

Inside, special upholstery, textured matte black dashboard fascia with cool copper-coloured '500' badge and distinctive Myron details.

The matte Alpi Green livery, the colour that perfectly suits the Cross personality of the 500X S-Design, sets off the new Full LED headlights, which ensure more powerful lighting, better visibility, improved safety and more energy saving.

The new FireFly Turbo petrol engines and the petrol and diesel engines of the current line-up are all available.

The 500X is the best-seller in its segment in Italy and one of the most popular in Europe.

The new 500L S-design emphasises the dynamism of the 'Cool & Capable' Fiat model courtesy of sporty stance and looks with exclusive matte Bronze paintwork and glossy black roof, Myron finish accents, two-colour 17-inch alloy rims and special sporty interiors.

The S-design family is expanding with the new 500X S-Design special edition a few months after the launch of the new 500L S-Design to complete the dedicated range which already features the 124 Spider, the Tipo-5Doors and the Tipo Station Wagon. Each model is a different interpretation of the same traits of exclusivity, boldness and personality capable of winning over at first glance. While the 500X S-Design is the ideal car for young, dynamic and sporty customers, the 500L S-Design is the perfect answer to the mobility needs of modern families, especially for young people who want to stay connected.

New 500X S-Design - the Italian crossoveris refreshed with new technological features and looks

Based on the Cross and Urban trim levels, the 500X S-Design special edition explores an unusual stylistic dimension of the model that was entirely refreshed last September. A bold, sporty look characterises the latest edition which is packed with the trademark care for details and the focus on driving comfort that made the fortune of the Fiat model with the highest ability to attract customers from other automotive brands. The 500X is also the best-seller in its segment in Italy and one of the most popular in the category in Europe.

To escape the daily grind and take on the city in total freedom, the 500 S-Design Cross special edition has a host of unique features picked to enhance its exterior style. For example, it has black roof bars, Myron treatment front skid plates, tinted rear windows, 17-inch alloy wheels, bronze-colour side moulding with the 'X' logo in addition to mirror caps, grille and door and tailgate handles also with cool Myron finish.

Available in Gelato White, Cinema Black or Moda Grey, the perfect colour for the new 500X S-Design is the Alpi Green matte livery. This colour that perfectly suits the Cross personality, sets off the new Full LED headlights, offered as standard equipment, that convey a more modern appearance to the front coherently with the style elements of the 500 family. Additionally, they ensure more powerful lighting, improve safety and visibility and five times more energy-efficient than traditional halogen lights. Importantly, they reduce eye fatigue, as a result of daylight-like illumination, and cover a wider vision area. At a speed of 90 km/h, obstacles are spotted up to four seconds - which corresponds to 100 metres - sooner than with the standard halogen units.

The exclusive sporty interpretation continues inside with a special S-Design ambiance featuring textured matte black dashboard fascia, embellished with a cool copper-colour '500' badge and a host of distinctive elements with Myron treatment, as the UConnect system bezel. Interiors are completed with dedicated upholstery and 'Black Castiglio' and Chevron treatment seats, black anodised aluminium central tunnel mouldings and door panels and eco-leather inserts.

The sporty characterisation is backed up by plenty of standard equipment, such as LED DRL and rear lights, Techno-leather steering wheel, instrument panel with monochrome3.5'' TFT and double USB port, manual climate control, Cruise Control, electric parking brake and 60/40 split rear seat. In addition, front fog lights and the 7'' Uconnect, which is Apple CarPlay-ready and Android Auto-compatible, are standard on the Cross version. Noteworthy are the very innovative driving assist systems fitted again as standard equipment, such as 'Traffic Sign Recognition', which recognises road signs, 'Speed Advisor', that allows the driver to set the cruise control to the detected speed limit to avoid speeding, and the automatic lane department warning system called 'Lane Assist'.

Finally, customers can pick the engine best suited to their needs for the 500X S-Design from remarkably extensive line-up that includes three petrol engines and three Multijet turbo diesels, paired with automatic and manual transmissions and with front-wheel or all-wheel drive. More in detail, the new FireFly Turbo family, which was introduced specifically on this model, is available in configuration three-cylinder, 1.0-litre, 120-HP configuration with six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive, or in four cylinder, 1.3-litre, 150-HP configuration, paired with six-speed, automatic DCT dual clutch transmission and front-wheel drive. Whatever the choice, both provide driving pleasure, remarkable fuel-efficiency and quieter operation. Efficient and innovative, the two engines are yet another confirmation of the engineering supremacy of the Group. Not unlike their namesake, the new FireFly Turbo engines are the most compact and cleanest power source currently fitted on Fiat cars. The 1.6-litre E-torq petrol engine delivering 110 HP is also available. Furthermore, the 500X S-Design can also fit an engine from the Multijet range with power spanning from 95 HP of the 1.3-litre manual gearbox to 150 HP of the 2.0-litre paired with nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Holding its own in the middle of the range is the 120-HP 1.6-litre Multijet, available with six-speed manual gearbox or DCT dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive.

New 500L S-Design - sporty emotions styled for young families

Launched a few months ago, the 500L S-Design special edition is a new way of being 'Cool & Capable', making it the ideal solution for modern families, especially young ones, who want to be dynamic and stay connected. More in detail, based on the City Cross trim level, the 500L S-Design offers ride raised by 25 mm, sporty look and, on demand, an exclusive matte bronze body and glossy black roof combo. Kitted out to tackle everyday urban adventures, the special edition offers specific customisation that, by combining Cross personality and S-Design style, and is characterised by a host of exciting Myron details, like the specific bumper with skid plate, striking grille, door handles, side moulding and rear light bezel.

Standard are also the two-colour 17-inch alloy wheels and specific sporty interiors. State-of-the-art connectivity is represented by the Uconnect 7' HD LIVE touchscreen which ensures total smartphone integration by implementing CarPlay Apple and Android CarTM functions. Fiat 500L S-Design customers can therefore choose the 95 HP 1.4-litre Fire petrol engine with six-speed manual transmission, the 95 HP 1.3-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel with manual or Dualogic robotised transmission or the 120 HP 1.6 MultiJet paired with manual transmission.

FCA Bank's financing solutions for 500X S-Design

FCA Bank, the captive bank of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, supports the sales of Fiat vehicles by providing a broad range of financing solutions to provide all its customers with the best possible experience.

Anybody who wishes to drive a 500X S-Design with style and sport character, can opt for one of the following products:

Instalment Loan: Traditional financing that allows the buyer to pay for the vehicle over an extended period of time;

Leasing and PCP (Personal Contract Purchase): Highly flexible solutions with low monthly payments and the possibility to choose, on the contract expiration date, whether to return, keep or replace the car with a new one;

Private Lease: A solution for drivers who do not want to own the vehicle, with the ensuing costs and uncertainties, involving a single monthly payment inclusive of the main insurance, assistance and infomobility services.

All of FCA Bank's solutions are intended not only for individuals but also for companies and independent professionals. In addition, Leasys, a subsidiary of FCA Bank, makes available long-term car rental solutions for a totally relaxed driving experience.

Moreover, FCA Bank provides a broad range of insurance products in combination with the financing contract, for both personal protection - such as 'Credit Protection Insurance' which ensures the repayment of part of the loan in case of sudden and unpredictable occurrences such as a job loss - and car protection.

The financing and insurance solutions described are available in most European countries where the companies of the FCA Bank Group operate. All the structures are extremely flexible, to meet in full local requirements.

Torino, 22 January 2019