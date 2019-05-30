Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : The continuous evolution of the Jeep® brand

30 May 2019

The continuous evolution of the Jeep® brand

The splendid backdrop of Lake Garda, near the Lonato Castle, hosts an exclusive preview of the new plug-in hybrid electric Jeep ® Renegade.

The new plug-in hybrid electric ( PHEV) technology steps up the values of the Jeep brand: on the one hand, applied to the Trailhawk version, it further increases its off-road performance; on the other hand it enhances the features of the Jeep range during everyday use.

( The brand has chosen a special location for introducing its latest new products, including the new Trailhawk trim on Compass and Cherokee, and the unexpected pleasure of driving in an everyday environment with the new Jeep Wrangler.

Jeep Compass, the most metropolitan model of the entire Jeep line-up, features the new Trailhawk trim to drive out of the urban jungle and into unspoilt nature.

Spotlight on Jeep Cherokee - 45 years of history and four million vehicles sold worldwide. New to the line-up is the 2.0-litre turbo petrol direct injection engine delivering 272 hp and the unstoppable, off-road specialist Trailhawk model that earned the 'Trail Rated' badge by successfully tackling some of the toughest terrain on the planet.

The iconic Wrangler is proving itself as being very handy in city traffic as well, with its 270-hp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and its 200-hp, 2.2-litre turbo diesel paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. For the first time, it comes with two useful features for everyday driving - Forward Collision Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Jeep, a brand loved by women: more than 20% of Jeep customers are women who identify with the values of the American brand.

A 2019 Jeep Renegade customised with Jeep ® Authentic Accessories Powered by Mopar ® will also be present at the international event.

Leasys presents Jeep Miles, the new pay-per-use rental solution designed for Jeep customers.

There's never a dull moment with the Jeep ® brand, and 2019 is the year of an evolution that remains true to the values that have been at the heart of the brand for almost eighty years. Jeep has always been a pioneer of new segments and new technologies: its legend started in 1941 with the Willys-Overland, the first 4x4 vehicle, followed in 1946 by the Willys Wagon, which first introduced the concept of the Sport Utility Vehicle. Its supremacy in terms of off-road capability has never been challenged since. Comfort, handling and connectivity have been increased over time, in parallel with the all-terrain performance of Jeep SUVs.

Today, the Jeep brand is taking another step forward, along a relentless pathway of electrification, which integrates with the unrivalled technical layout of every Jeep SUV, and makes Jeep Renegade a vehicle of absolute freedom, capable of taking its qualities to a higher level through one of the most advanced eco-friendly technologies.

An unexpected storm, a heavy snowfall or more simply a bumpy road. Every day in our cars, we are called to take on the usual urban adventures that sometimes turn a normal commute into a challenging undertaking. Yet, it would suffice to rely on Jeep SUVs, the only vehicles capable of ensuring comfortable and safe journeys in all weathers all year round, on tarmac and on trails, in major cities and small towns, because they are equipped with the same technology developed in the most inaccessible and hostile locations.

So, while the most extreme endeavours are normal for the pioneer of off-roading, there is another normality that makes a Jeep SUV perfect for everyday life, to drive the children to school or go to work on a crowded motorway. In other words, getting behind the wheel of a Jeep vehicle means being able to escape from daily routine, with complete peace of mind, savouring an idea of freedom which may be less extreme but no less exciting. One of the secrets of success of a Jeep SUV is being able to count on legendary off-road capabilities and cutting-edge safety equipment because even in normal contexts, like on the streets of a European capital or on dirt trails in the hills, you may sometimes require the intervention of the most sophisticated technology to overcome unexpected obstacles.

To satisfy customers who want a Jeep SUV with even more efficiency and comfort, particularly for daily commutes, the brand is continuing to innovate the SUV category that it invented. Without foregoing the trademark off-road capabilities of the brand, today the Jeep line-up stands out on the market as one of the newest and most complete with five models representing the main segments of the category. The evolution is based on a no-compromise approach that is appreciated by customers across the EMEA Region, as confirmed by sales results. In the first quarter of 2019, the Jeep brand continued to grow totalling 45,900 new registrations in Europe (4,700 more than in the first quarter of 2018) and consolidating its market share. This means another year with double-digit growth (+11.4% year on year), exceeding the industry average in core markets, such as Germany and Spain. In addition, sales were up for nearly all Jeep brand models with particularly strong performances recorded by Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler.

The fact that the Jeep brand is loved by women drivers is also to be noted. In fact, month after month, the brand records an increase in this category of customers, which today exceeds 20% of the total number of enthusiasts who choose a vehicle from the Jeep range. Proof that the values of the brand can win the favour of women, who see in Jeep a vehicle that mirrors their identity.

To present the entire line-up and the latest news, the American brand is hosting a dedicated event near the splendid setting of Lake Garda, Italy. The event will celebrate the unexpected side of Jeep SUVs: the one that delivers more comfort and performance capable of enhancing driving pleasure even in ordinary daily commutes.

Compass, the most metropolitan of all the Jeep models, today also in the Trailhawk trim

The focus will also be on the Jeep Compass, the best-selling Jeep model in Europe with 20,600 units sold in the first quarter of this year (+11.5% compared to the first quarter of 2018). To continue being the leader, it has been made even more interesting by combining its trademark Jeep off-road capabilities and excellent driving dynamics to timeless design in the most authentic Jeep style and high-tech features. For instance, all versions are available with the new E6D-Temp type-approved diesel and petrol engines and are fully loaded with state-of-the-art infotainment systems, including the new 7-inch Radio with Apple Car Play/Android Auto offered as standard from the Longitude trim level up. One of the most significant news in the Compass range is the new Trailhawk, a trim dedicated to everyone who is tired of the urban jungle and wants to explore unspoilt nature. So, the most metropolitan of all Jeep models turns into a pure off-roader courtesy of its specific off-road driving equipment, including Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system, with a crawl ratio of20:1 in the exclusiveSelec-Terrain Rock mode. Powered by a 170-hp 2.0-litre MultiJet II engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Compass Trailhawk features a rich standard equipment, including UconnectTM NAV 8.4' with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New Cherokee Trailhawk, the undisputed pioneer in the category

With 45 years of history and four million vehicles sold worldwide, Jeep Cherokee is not only the most capable SUV in its category but also one of the more versatile mid-sized SUVs on the market. Today, it continues to be one of the most appreciated Jeep models by European customers. In the first quarter, its sales grew by approximately 33% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Merit for this goes to the significant revamp last year in terms of design, functionality, performance, connectivity, safety and driving assistance systems. One of the major developments was the recent debut at the Geneva Motor Show of the new 2.0-litre direct injection turbo petrol engine that ensures fuel efficiency and performance for everyday adventures, and is now available in Jeep showrooms across Europe. With power of 272 hp and torque of 400 Nm, the new engine completes the range of engines available in the European market. The 2.0-litre petrol is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and, according to the market, three different four-wheel drive systems: Jeep Active Drive I, Jeep Active Drive II and Jeep Active Drive Lock. The new 272-hp 2.0-litre engine also powers the unstoppable Trailhawk version which completes the trailblazing family of off-road-specialist versions delivering additional 4x4 prowess for customers who want the best in terms of all-terrain performance. The Trailhawk also sports the famous Trail Rated badge which is awarded only after passing a number of gruelling tests on some of the toughest terrain in the world.

Wrangler, the most capable ever

Kitted out with the most sophisticated off-road features, the iconic Wrangler is the most capable ever also on everyday city streets courtesy of its improved comfort, connectivity and handling. In short, the model most suited to off-the-beaten path adventures is also a very handy vehicle in urban traffic, adding refined on-road dynamics in the day-by-day use. Beside a 2.2-litre diesel engine, it now features a new 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine particularly suited for city driving. This petrol engine guarantees smooth power delivery (270 hp at 5,250 rpm, torque of 400 Nm at 3,000 rpm) and it is equipped with engine Stop-Start (ESS) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, for the first time in its history, the new generation Wrangler features Forward Collision Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control, two safety systems which are very useful for day-by-day driving (both are offered as options). In the first quarter of this year, sales of Jeep Wrangler have more than doubled compared to the first quarter of 2018, after having already doubled in full-year 2018 in comparison to full-year 2017. This success is further confirmed by several international accolades awarded by European publications.

2019 Jeep Renegade customised with Jeep ® Authentic Accessories Powered by Mopar ®

On display at the international event is a new 2019 Renegade outfitted with a selection from the portfolio of more than 130 accessories developed by Mopar, the brand dedicated to aftermarket products and services for all vehicles of the FCA group. These allow several distinctive customisations of the new model in order to express its dual soul - the urban and off-road one.

On the outside, the Renegade sports a white livery embellished by an original camouflage decal on the bonnet, and optional Satin Grey front grille and mirror caps that can be configured on the vehicle at the time of purchase thanks to the innovative Mopar Custom Shop.

The vehicle also features a Jeep ® Performance Parts badge which identifies the accessories specially developed by Mopar to ensure maximum protection and best off-road performance, such as transmission skid plates, rock rails, rear splash guards and unique pedal kit. The customisation is further enhanced by side mouldings, 19-inch alloy wheels, rear scuff plate, front dam and interior bezels.

Refreshed in 2018, the 2019 Jeep Renegade features two most recent additions - the new 1.3-litre Turbo T4 engine producing 180 hp paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive and the new S special edition model, which delivers a sporty, metropolitan appeal to the vehicle. Particularly worth mentioning on the new Renegade S are its exclusive Granite Crystal accents, dedicated 19-inch wheels, and 'all black' interior with premium seats and steering wheel. The new S also expands the range of the award-winning Renegade, which has been recently named 'SUV Urbain de l'Année 2019' in France and continues to be one of the best-selling Jeep models in Europe with 20,300 units sold in the first quarter of this year (+7.6% compared to the first quarter of 2018). Contributing to its commercial success is the new, highly efficient engine range, the refreshed design, enahnced connectivity and functionality, in addition to an array of advanced driving assistance and safety systems, standard on the entire range.

Jeep Grand Cherokee, updated infotainment and powerful Trackhawk version

Grand Cherokee, the most awarded SUV ever, created the 'Premium SUV' category 27 years ago and, with over 6.4 million units sold since its first introduction, it continues to be the benchmark in its category. What is its secret? During the years, it has been regularly enriched with new technological content and new features to improve its on-road driving dynamics and off-road capability and achieve unprecedented performance levels. This year marks the launch on the market of the 2019 Grand Cherokee range that offers updated interiors, a new infotainment system and new technological content to improve both comfort and safety. In addition, the range includes the Trackhawk trim, the most powerful mass-produced SUV in the world. Under the bonnet it features a 710-hp 6.2-litre V-8 engine which reaches a top speed of 290 km/h, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

Interesting fact: during the 2019 edition of the traditional 'Speed Days on the Baikal Ice' festival, the JeepGrand Cherokee Trackhawk set the SUV absolute speed record on ice. As certified by the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF), the car clocked an average speed of over 257 km/h on 1 km with running start and over 100 km/h from a standstill. The top speed achieved on the ice, according to GPS tracking devices, was 280 km/h.

Leasys presents Jeep Miles, the new pay-per-use rental solution designed especially for Jeep customers

Leasys, rental and mobility company of FCA Bank is always at Jeep brand's side to offer its customers innovative, beneficial solutions. On this occasion, it is presenting Jeep Miles by Leasys. Inspired by the 'Pay per Use' trend, today increasingly popular with consumers in various sectors, it offers subscribers the possibility to pay for their vehicle only when they are actually using it. Jeep Miles is a long-term rental requiring no down payment, that offers a convenient monthly fee, plus a variable cost calculated based on the kilometres actually travelled. The Mopar Connect T-Box, installed on board the vehicle, registers the mileage travelled by the customer. There are no mileage limits, for a real 'Pay per Use' experience.

Jeep Miles will be available in selected European markets in 2019.

The fixed monthly fee will include the main mobility services, with different formulas. A variable component will then be added on, calculated by applying the rate per kilometre to the mileage actually travelled by the customer. The first 1,000 kilometres will be free of charge.

Jeep customers who, for example, only use the car in specific periods of the year, or are often abroad for work, will find Jeep Miles an ideal solution for their mobility requirements. It will also be suitable for those who mainly use their vehicle in the city, clocking up low annual mileages.

Turin, 30 May 2019