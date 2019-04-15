Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Third consecutive victory in the FIA R-GT Cup for Italian Enrico Brazzoli's Abarth 124 rally

R-GT success in the Rallye Sanremo, the third round of the international GT championship.

Enrico Brazzoli and Manuel Fenoli confirmed their position and are leading the FIA R-GT Cup with full scores.

Three races, three successes. This is the score of the Abarth 124 rally of the Bernini Rally Team driven by Italians Enrico Brazzoli and Manuel Fenoli, who once again achieved full scores in the FIA R-GT Cup during the challenging Rallye Sanremo. The GT championship ranking sees the Italian crew in the lead with top scores. The win in Sanremo follows those of the two previous races, in the Monte Carlo Rally and the Tour de Corse.

The 2019 Rallye Sanremo proved to be tougher than anticipated because of the extremely variable weather and the length of the special stages. Competitors found wet and dry on both legs of the race with insidiously slippery patches in the woods that have made choosing the right tyres difficult. Conditions like these exalt the handling, performance and reliability qualities of the 124 rally.

'It was not an easy race for us. The weather was definitely not favourable but it was important to finish this tough race and consolidate our first position in the championship', said Enrico Brazzoli. 'In any case, we are very pleased with our result.'

The next appointment with the FIA R-GT Cup will be the INA-Delta Rally in Croatia from June 7 to 8.

The first weekend of May will also be the turn of the Rally Islas Canarias, the first round of the European Rally Championship (ERC), which will also kick off the Abarth Rally Cup 2019, the single-brand championship dedicated to the Abarth 124 rally.

Next weekend, young Frenchman Nicolas Ciamin in team with Antony Vilanova will be taking part in the Rallye Lyon-Charbonnières at the wheel of the Milan Racing Team's Abarth 124 rally. This is the second round of the French Championship and Ciamin, having won the first one at the wheel of a R5 category car, will be starting with the number 1 and re-joining the car with the Scorpion badge that last year scored many exploits in races in France. It will be an interesting challenge, because his main opponent in the R-GT category will be expert French driver Romain Dumas, whose prize record includes two wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The race will start on Thursday, April 18 and finish on Saturday, April 20 after 15 special stages and a total of 225 km at timed speed.

Turin, 15 April 2019