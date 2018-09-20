Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Thrills in Rallies and on the Track during Abarth's Next Racing Weekend

09/20/2018 | 01:08pm CEST
  • Abarth 124 rally will star in the European Rally Championship and the single-seaters will shine in ADAC F4 Championship powered by Abarth.
  • The Italian-Romanian duo Tempestini-Itu will be competing in the 75th Rally Poland, valid for the European Championship, with the Abarth 124 of the Bernini Rally team.
  • The last round of the ADAC F4 Championship powered by Abarth, will be staged on the Hockenheim circuit in Germany.

In the 75th Rally Poland, Italian driver (with Romanian licence) Simone Tempestini, with Romanian Sergiu Itu, are thinking big and aim at winning in the R-GT category for the European Championship. The race in Poland, now in its 75th edition, is one of the most time-honoured of the championship. It is known to be very long and tough on the dirt and famous for alternating very fast and much slower stretches. It will consist of two legs and a qualifier special stage on Friday, September 21, to establish the starting order.

The first leg will start from Mikolajki at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday 22 and finish at 9:30 p.m., while second leg of the race will start at 6:45 a.m. and finish at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. The 957 km racing course features 215 km timed, split over 15 special trials.

At the same time, the ADAC F4 Championship powered by Abarth will end on the Hockenheim circuit in Germany with the last round of the German series that sees very young kart drivers proving their mettle behind the wheel of high-performing single-seater Tatuus driven by Abarth T-Jet engines. For German Lirim Zendeli it will be a piece of cake since he conquered the title with one race to go, strong of eight victories in the 17 races of the season. The other podium positions are yet to be decided. Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi is second with 213 points, against 201 of New Zealander Liam Lawson and 196 of Frederic Vesti from Denmark.

The three races will be streamed live on the www.adac.de website. The first race will be held at 11:20 am at Saturday, September 22, the second at 5:30 p.m. on the same day and the third at 3:40 on Sunday afternoon.

Turin, 20 September 2018

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:07:09 UTC
