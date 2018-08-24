Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : , Volkswagen issue recalls for cars in Mexico

Profeco said in a statement the Fiat Chrysler recall is due to a possible computer programming problem with the vehicles' powertrain control module and applies to 122,208 vehicles sold in Mexico under Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands.

In the same statement, Profeco said that Volkswagen's Mexican unit had also issued a recall notice, for a small number of its 2018 Golf R vehicles already in circulation, citing a possible problem with seat head rests.

Both companies said they will provide free inspections of the affected vehicles.

