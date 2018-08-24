Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : , Volkswagen issue recalls for cars in Mexico

08/24/2018
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills Michigan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Citing possible electronic problems, the Mexican unit of Fiat Chrysler issued a recall notice to the owners of more than 122,000 vehicles, Mexico's consumer watchdog Profeco said on Thursday.

Profeco said in a statement the Fiat Chrysler recall is due to a possible computer programming problem with the vehicles' powertrain control module and applies to 122,208 vehicles sold in Mexico under Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands.

In the same statement, Profeco said that Volkswagen's Mexican unit had also issued a recall notice, for a small number of its 2018 Golf R vehicles already in circulation, citing a possible problem with seat head rests.

Both companies said they will provide free inspections of the affected vehicles.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)
