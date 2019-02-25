Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : celebrates 120 years of history at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show

Geneva will set the scene for the début of the new 500 '120th' family, the most elegant and best-connected range ever, celebrating the first 120 years of the Fiat brand.

Available on 500, 500X and 500L, the new '120th' range is characterised by its brand new, sophisticated two-colour Tuxedo livery, an all-new feature for the 500X.

Available Apple CarPlay support lets you control your iPhone® using your Uconnect touchscreen. It enables you to access Apple Maps, Apple Music, send and receive messages, make phone calls and more through Siri® or your 7-inch touchscreen.

It also features Mopar Connect, the system of connected services offering roadside assistance and the possibility of monitoring the condition of a vehicle remotely in real-time via smartphone.

The spotlight will also be on the new Panda Connected by Wind special edition. Springing from the collaboration between Fiat and the Wind 3 Group, it has 4G internet connectivity, courtesy of the 'WINDPACK', allowing users to simultaneously connect up to 15 devices and offering 50 GB of monthly traffic.

Completing the line-up is the Tipo Sport 5-Door - the top-of-the-range model developed in collaboration with Mopar - with a striking black and white livery.

Fiat has chosen Geneva as the prestigious stage for hosting the presentation of its new 500 '120th' family, the most elegant, best-connected range ever. Available on 500, 500X and 500L, the new range celebrates Fiat's 120th birthday - a milestone that very few car manufacturers around the world have reached - and at the same time, it also writes a new chapter in the book on connectivity, a social and technological dimension already explored in 2018 with the 500 Mirror family.

In Geneva, visitors can therefore become familiar with Fiat's idea of connectivity: something that is always simple, democratic, safe and intuitive. After all, these are also the cornerstones of the Fiat tradition: offering technological solutions that are innovative but user-friendly, and just as capable of meeting modern daily mobility requirements as they are of accommodating the increasing focus of society on safety and communication.

A lot has changed since that fateful day, 11 July 1899, when the 'Società Anonima Fabbrica Italiana di Automobili - Torino' was established, but its perceptionof the car, and above all, the way in which it is experienced, has remained unchanged over the years, becoming a distinctive trait of the brand globally.

The Swiss event will also witness the débuts of the new Panda Connected by Wind and 5-Door Tipo Sport with Wind Pack, the result of the cooperation between Fiat and Wind, yet another example of 'connectivity according to Fiat' and its way of experiencing the car: always 100% connected, contemporary and safe.

The 500 '120th' family, the best-connected and most elegant range ever

Geneva will host the world preview of the new celebratory range that the public will be able to admire in three versions: 500X '120th' 1.0 FireFly Turbo with 120 HP, 500 '120th' 0.9 Twin Air with 85 HP and 500L '120th' 1.3 Multijet with 95 HP. All three vehicles sport a sophisticated two-colour Tuxedo livery (black and white), an all-new feature for 500X.

The name Tuxedo is a reference to the prestigious ceremonial suit and it is accessorised with an exclusive matching key cover, copper-coloured details and elegant interior upholstery. This elegant 'outfit' proudly flaunts the special Fiat logo, bearing the celebratory '120th' wording, combined with the well-known connectivity or streaming symbol. Indeed, the new 500 '120th' family offers a Uconnect 7' HD LIVE touchscreen, which is Apple CarPlayTM ready and Android AutoTM compatible as standard equipment.

Available Android AutoTM integrates your Android phone with your Uconnect® touchscreen. This new feature will therefore make it easy for the user to benefit from full connectivity while safely keeping his hands on the wheel.

New Fiat 500X '120th'

For the very first time, the Italian crossover from the house of Fiat sports a two-colour livery: the charming Tuxedo (black and white) combination. Just like the prestigious ceremonial suit which is also available in other shades, it can also be chosen in the elegant Pearl Tuxedo (Pearl White and black) and Silver Tuxedo (Silver Grey and black) colourways.

The Tuxedo livery also features a set of distinctive black caps on the rearview mirrors, side sills in Cinema Black, chrome window frames and 16' (or 17' on request) alloy wheels with dark finish. The front proudly sports Full LED headlamps, providing a light that up to 160% more powerful than halogen lamps, safer and less energy-consuming (-66%). Inside, the exclusive mark of the celebratory range stands out. The seats, with their copper coloured upholstery, are perfectly matched with a number of fine elements, such as the fascia of the black control panel and the armrests on the doors, covered with vinyl. The sophisticated, metropolitan 500X '120th' is also big on comfort, thanks to a full range of standard equipment including dusk and rain sensors, automatic headlamps and parking guide system. The four different engines available also make for a comfortable driving experience: 1.0 FireFly Turbo with 120 HP, 1.6 E-torq with 110 HP, 1.3 Multijet with 95 HP and 1.6 Multijet with 120 HP, all with 5 or 6-gear manual transmission. The range also offers the Gelato White, Pearl White, Silver Grey and Cinema Black liveries, all with matching dashboard as well as the exclusive two-colour Pearl Tuxedo and Silver Tuxedo versions, both with black dashboard and details.

Fiat 500 '120th'

The iconic 500 also appears in the new '120th' outfit, flaunting its new two-colour Tuxedo 'suit' (black and white) with a new, even more elegant line, enhanced by the chrome sill on the bonnet, the 16' alloy wheels with copper-coloured finish and the black roof, (the same shade used for the soft top of the convertible version). The same elegance can be found in the passenger compartment where the black fascia of the dashboard and the exclusive pinstripe (black with vertical stripes) fabric of the seats make a dapper impression. The top part is in vinyl, emblazoned with the embroidered '500' logo. Fully equipped - featuring fog lamps, 50/50 rear seat and personalised mats - and available in the sedan and convertible versions, the 500 '120th' is available with the 1.2 69 HP engine, the 0.9 Twin Air engine with 85 HP or the 1.2 LPG engine with 69 HP. The vehicle also comes in a choice of Cortina Grey, Carrara Grey, Vesuvius Black, (three-layer) Ice White and Gelato White shades.

Fiat 500L '120th'

The new Fiat 500 family is completed by the 500L '120th', also featuring the elegant two-colour Tuxedo livery (black and white). This is enhanced by the details in Myron on the bumpers, side sills and two-colour 17' alloy wheels, complete with shiny black and chrome finish details on the front grille. Elegance is also the name of the game inside, with a sophisticated black fascia on the dashboard, and exclusive seats upholstered in grey fabric and black eco-leather, enhanced by the copper-coloured shade of the stitching and the '500' logo. The Fiat 500L '120th' also has fog lamps, dusk and rain sensors and rear parking sensors as standard. Instead, customers can choose from the 95 HP 1.4-litre Fire petrol engine with 6-speed manual transmission, the 95 HP 1.3-litre MultiJet II turbodiesel with manual or Dualogic robotised transmission or the 120 HP 1.6 MultiJet paired with manual transmission. Drivers are spoilt for choice when it comes to the livery: as well as the classic two-colour Tuxedo version in black and white, other options include Gelato White, Cinema Black, Maestro Grey and Moda Grey, or the two-colour Maestro Tuxedo (Maestro Grey with a black roof) and Moda Tuxedo (Moda Grey and black top) versions.

UconnectTM 7' HD LIVE touchscreen, Apple CarPlayTM ready and Android AutoTM compatible*

The modern, innovative Uconnect 7' HD LIVE touchscreen - which is Apple CarPlay ready and compatible with Android AutoTM - is supplied as standard on all the vehicles in the 500 '120th' family, making every trip a unique, engaging experience. In detail, the next-generation UconnectTM system features high-resolution 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free interface, audio streaming, text reader and voice recognition function, and USB ports with iPod integration and controls on the steering wheel.

In addition to the range of UconnectTM LIVE services, the main features of the UconnectTM system are the integration of Apple CarPlay - a smarter and safer way to use an iPhone while driving - and compatibility with Android AutoTM.

Apple CarPlay shows road directions optimised according with traffic conditions via Maps and can be used to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages and stream Apple Music while remaining focused on the road. It also allows drivers to use other apps such as Messages, Audiobooks and Apple Podcasts and supports other apps on your iPhone -. CarPlay also features Siri voice control and is specially designed for driving scenarios. The system is compatible with Android AutoTM, as well, to continue the Android experience in the car, by 'projecting' apps and services of the central display. It is designed to make retrieving information while driving easy and safe. The driver can use Google MapsTM or Waze to obtain route guidance and easily access music, multimedia contents and his or her favourite messaging apps.

To learn more about Android Auto compatibility, go to support.google.com/androidauto.

Mopar Connect: remote connection, top protection

Always in hot pursuit of the most advanced connectivity, on request, all the vehicles in the new 500 '120th' range will also feature Mopar Connect, the system of connected services offering roadside assistance and the possibility of monitoring the condition of the vehicle remotely in real-time via smartphone. This new feature integrates with Uconnect LIVE services and adds new functions, such as roadside assistance, rescue in case of accidents and vehicle location in case of theft. The system can also be used to control some of the vehicle functions remotely, such as issuing an alert if the car exceeds a certain speed limit or leaves a zone previously delimited on a map or locking and unlocking the doors. Last but not least, Mopar Connect enables users to locate their parked car easily and view information about its condition on their smartphones.

Panda Connected by Wind, celebrating 120 years of Fiat history at 4G speed

Geneva will also see the debut of the new Panda Connected by Wind special edition, the result of a partnership between Fiat and Wind, one of the brands of Wind Tre, a major player in the mobile market in Italy and one of the main alternative operators in the landline market. Marketed in Italy starting from the month of April, the car has a dedicated new look and is fully equipped especially with 4G internet connectivity, courtesy of the 'WINDPACK'. To celebrate its 120th anniversary, Fiat in cooperation with Wind, which has been serving the needs of families for 20 years, will be offering customers of the new special edition the possibility to remain connected to the Wind Tre network even when on the move, thanks to the wi-fi router and the Wind SIM with 50 GB of data monthly traffic.

The Panda Connected by Wind special edition has a 'Linkzone 4G' Wi-Fi router for simultaneously connecting up to 15 devices, at the maximum available speed - a technological feature that further enhances the community perspective inherent in the Panda model. The mobile wi-fi router turns the Panda Connected by Wind into an efficient hotspot, with no need to install any software or drivers. Once activated, it creates a wireless network to connect any Wi-Fi compatible device to browse the Internet, download files and music, share photos and documents and manage email messages. Furthermore, the hotspot means users can enjoy the Uconnect app and all its functions, including integrated Waze navigation, music streaming and internet radio, by exploiting the data traffic of the offer dedicated to the Panda connected by Wind.

Using the web interface, it is possible to manage all advanced settings quickly and easily. You can also take the Wi-Fi router with you when you step out of the car, so you can enjoy connectivity wherever you are. On the beach, in the mountains or at the gym, you can browse the internet, watch films and listen to your favourite playlist. The device is powered by a built-in battery and can also be charged through the appropriate cradle fixed in the 12V socket of the car. In perfect harmony with the concept of freedom inherent in Fiat Panda, you can also use the international roaming services in the European Union.

The new Panda Connected by Wind continues on the path of user-friendly technology kicked off last year with the Panda Waze, the most social city-car ever and the first in its segment to offer integration with the famous Waze navigation app in 'Panda Uconnect'.

The Panda Connected by Wind will certainly consolidate the leadership of the model, which has been the absolute best-selling vehicle in Italy since 2012, and expand its large community of 7.5 million owners and enthusiasts who, since 1980, have chosen it as their manifesto of 'freedom on four wheels'.

The Panda Connected by Wind sports a special celebratory badge showing the number '120' and the expression 'Connected by Wind', in addition to the gloss black accents on the skid plate, door handles and the 15-inch bi-colour wheels. Its uniqueness is highlighted by a white livery paired with two optional exclusive features, namely a black roof and orange mirror caps, the colours that characterise the brand and Wind.

Young and bright inside, with black fabric seats embellished by white and green contrasting seams, the car has Radio U-Connect Mobile and a special smartphone cradle to stay connected.

The Panda Connected by Wind has a 1.2-litre 69 HP engine.

Tipo Sport, more beautiful and dynamic than ever

The Tipo Sport 5-Door - the top-of-the-range version developed in collaboration with Mopar - will be introduced at the Swiss Motor Show with a striking white livery and contrasting black roof.

Equipped with a 1.6 Multijet 120 HP engine with DCT automatic transmission, the Tipo Sport on display at Geneva has a smart Pastel White paint job matched with a contrasting Black roof (optional). Black also characterises the door mirror caps and door handles. Many elements recall the world of sport, such as new front and rear sports bumpers, side skirts, rear diffuser, spoiler on the roof and the one-of-a-kind fog light bezel. The sporty look is completed by a Gloss Black treatment that embellishes the 18-inch alloy wheels with diamond finish (optional made by Mopar) and the wide grille. The headlights can be specified with Bi-xenon technology that guarantee 30% superior performance over the standard version. The same exclusiveness continues inside the passenger compartment with a Total Black ambiance that is the perfect setting for the leather and fabric seats with embellished double-stitched seams and cross-pattern techno-leather upholstery on steering wheel and gear lever. Finally, connectivity is standard with UconnectTM 7' HD LIVE touchscreen, which is Apple CarPlay-ready and Android AutoTM-compatible Incidentally, a Tipo Sport was the car number 500,000 to roll off the production line, confirming the success of the model. In less than three years since it was launched, it has become the leader in its segment in Italy and is in the top 10 in four European countries, as well as being Fiat's second most global car, with over 70% of units sold outside Italy.

The new Tipo line-up comprises three body variants (4-Doors, 5-Doors and Station Wagon) and four trim levels (Street, Mirror and the new S-Design and Sport), capable of satisfying the needs of owners with diverse ages, tastes and mobility needs. The S-Design and Sport are intended for a young, dynamic clientele looking for a strong personality and a sporty character in their car, all features raised to particularly high levels in the Sport trim. The Mirror is designed for customers who need space and modularity and wish to be connected at all times, while the Street is ideal for young people who want to enjoy all the attractive style, roominess and comfort for which the Tipo family is justly famed. In other words, the model embodies the distinctive features of the Fiat brand - practicality, simplicity and personality. This is why every one of the 500,000 Tipo cars built is a kind of tailored garment, able to satisfy every customer's mobility needs and tastes.

Authentic Accessoriesdeveloped by Mopar for Fiat models

A selection of Authentic Accessoriesdeveloped Mopar will also be on show on the Fiat stand. These top-quality products all perfectly match the technical and style features of the various models, enabling full customisation. Premium products, in particular, include Carbon Sport kit, dedicated to the Tipo with 'Piano Black' elements, and the Dark Pack for the 500X, created by Mopar to enhance the trademark looks, elegance, design and sporty style of the Italian crossover made by Fiat. More in detail, the Dark Pack gives the car an intriguing, sporty look with the aid of the special Monster Matte black colour adorning the mirrors, moustache, door handles, tailgate handle and the internal trims of the rear light clusters. It also includes the Prime Parts pollen filter, while Mopar Connect and 18-inch wheels are available on request.

