Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : draws down on 6.25 billion euro credit facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 06:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. said on Tuesday it had drawn down on a 6.25 billion euro ($6.79 billion) credit line to buffer its cash reserves during the uncertainty around the coronavirus health crisis.

The funds from the revolving credit facility, originally signed in June 2015, add to the 1.5 billion euros Fiat Chrysler has drawn down from other credit lines.

The outbreak has pummeled vehicle sales and production for automakers across the world, forcing many to take out multi-billion dollar loans to ride out what is likely to be a deep global recession.

Ford Motor Co has drawn down over $15 billion from revolving credit lines and last week raised $8 billion from corporate debt investors to shore up its cash.

General Motors Co has entered into a 364-day revolving credit agreement of $1.95 billion, which the company said will be exclusively used by its financial services business.

Earlier this month Fiat Chrysler said it had agreed to a new 3.5 bln euro credit facility with two banks, which remains undrawn.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
07:58pNO TAKERS : Hyundai cars sit in U.S. ports as virus keeps buyers away
RE
06:37pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : draws down on 6.25 billion euro credit facility
RE
05:33pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA announces drawdown of revolving credit facility
AQ
04:59pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Taps EUR6.25 Billion Credit Line
DJ
07:55aPEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
RE
04:44aFerrari rolls out coronavirus testing to get staff ready for work
RE
04/20FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Global auto output could fall by nearly 20 million i..
RE
04/20JEEP AND DODGE BRANDS DEBUT COMMERCI : Together At Home' Global Special Supporti..
AQ
04/17FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
04/17FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The Fast Lane Truck (TFLtruck) Names 2020 Jeep Gladi..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 98 234 M
EBIT 2020 4 640 M
Net income 2020 2 306 M
Finance 2020 3 363 M
Yield 2020 7,51%
P/E ratio 2020 4,53x
P/E ratio 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 11 131 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,77  €
Last Close Price 7,10  €
Spread / Highest target 294%
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-44.51%12 493
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.10%31 383
FERRARI N.V.-5.15%29 807
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-3.28%21 714
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-0.11%20 261
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.0.76%12 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group