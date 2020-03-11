Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : implements additional extraordinary measures to address Covid-19 crisis in Italy

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to intensify measures against the spread of the COVID-19 virus in support of new government directives

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is implementing new measures across its facilities in Italy to support the nationwide campaign addressing the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of taking these actions the company will, where necessary, make temporary closures of its plants across Italy.

Above and beyond the measures already taken in support of government directives, the company will focus on actions to minimize the risk of spreading the contagion between employees. These actions include intensive sanitization of all work and rest areas, changing rooms and washrooms. To enable greater spacing of employees at their workstations, daily production rates will be lowered to accommodate the adapted manufacturing processes.

These important new measures further reinforce the health and safety initiatives taken by the company as an immediate response to the recent outbreak of the virus in Italy and constantly communicated to employees through multiple internal channels. During February the company started a program to progressively implement 'Smart Working' (working from home) to more office-based employees in addition to spacing measures and controlling employee numbers at company cafeterias.

All administrative areas of the company will continue their normal activities in compliance with government directives and regulations and while maintaining the safe distance and hygiene measures introduced immediately upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

London, 11 March 2020

For further information: tel.: +39 (011) 00 63088

Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com

www.fcagroup.com