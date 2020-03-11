Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : implements additional extraordinary measures to address Covid-19 crisis in Italy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 04:53am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to intensify measures against the spread of the COVID-19 virus in support of new government directives

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is implementing new measures across its facilities in Italy to support the nationwide campaign addressing the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of taking these actions the company will, where necessary, make temporary closures of its plants across Italy.

Above and beyond the measures already taken in support of government directives, the company will focus on actions to minimize the risk of spreading the contagion between employees. These actions include intensive sanitization of all work and rest areas, changing rooms and washrooms. To enable greater spacing of employees at their workstations, daily production rates will be lowered to accommodate the adapted manufacturing processes.

These important new measures further reinforce the health and safety initiatives taken by the company as an immediate response to the recent outbreak of the virus in Italy and constantly communicated to employees through multiple internal channels. During February the company started a program to progressively implement 'Smart Working' (working from home) to more office-based employees in addition to spacing measures and controlling employee numbers at company cafeterias.

All administrative areas of the company will continue their normal activities in compliance with government directives and regulations and while maintaining the safe distance and hygiene measures introduced immediately upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

London, 11 March 2020

For further information: tel.: +39 (011) 00 63088

Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com

www.fcagroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the FCA Group's current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including possibility of new Eurozone sovereign debt crisis, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of the FCA Group's control.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 08:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
04:53aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : might temporarily close Italy plants in response to ..
RE
04:53aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : implements additional extraordinary measures to addr..
PU
01:33aAutomakers' sales sink in China due to coronavirus epidemic
RE
03/10FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Trump's coronavirus stimulus is still evolving. Here..
RE
03/10FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Trump's coronavirus stimulus is still evolving. Here..
RE
03/09FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA on COVID-19 Emergency in Italy
PU
03/09FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep® Brand Announces Worldwide Partnership With Gro..
PU
03/08Europe Braces for Economic Impact of Italy's Lockdown
DJ
03/06FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep Brand Gives Fans and Followers Motivation to Be..
AQ
03/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The B737 MAX about to fly again
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 109 B
EBIT 2020 6 757 M
Net income 2020 4 240 M
Finance 2020 5 055 M
Yield 2020 7,12%
P/E ratio 2020 3,40x
P/E ratio 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 14 628 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 15,30  €
Last Close Price 9,33  €
Spread / Highest target 200%
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-29.30%16 567
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-3.90%37 437
FERRARI S.P.A.-11.60%25 447
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-12.52%25 207
BYD COMPANY LIMITED1.48%20 708
EXOR N.V.-10.28%15 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group