Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 11:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: FCA's Manley and Elkann speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Saturday announced a tentative agreement for a four-year labor contract, a boost for the automaker as it works to merge with France's Groupe PSA.

Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen, last month announced a planned $50 billion merger to create the world's fourth-largest automaker.

The tentative agreement with Fiat Chrysler, which is subject to ratification by the union members, follows contracts that the UAW already concluded with Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co.

The deal with GM followed a 40-day strike in the United States that virtually shuttered GM's North American operations and cost the automaker $3 billion.

The UAW on Saturday said the contract with Fiat Chrysler included a commitment from FCA to invest $9 billion, creating 7,900 new jobs over the course of the four-year contract. Of the $9 billion, $4.5 billion was announced earlier this year, to be invested in five plants and creating 6,500 jobs.

Detailed terms of the tentative agreement were not released, but they are expected to echo those under the new contracts with GM and Ford, as the UAW typically uses the first deal as a pattern for the others.

"FCA has been a great American success story thanks to the hard work of our members," UAW acting President Rory Gamble said in a statement. "We have achieved substantial gains and job security provisions for the fastest growing auto company in the United States."

Ratification is not a sure thing. Rank-and-file UAW members at FCA in 2015 rejected the first version of a contract. In addition, a lawsuit related to a federal corruption probe could also raise doubts among union members about the terms agreed.

The federal corruption led GM to file a racketeering lawsuit against FCA, alleging that its rival bribed union officials over many years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars. FCA has brushed off the lawsuit as groundless.

Under the UAW's deal with GM, the automaker agreed to invest $9 billion in the United States, including $7.7 billion directly in its plants, and to create or retain 9,000 UAW jobs.

Ford's contract included commitments to invest more than $6 billion in its U.S. plants and to create or retain more than 8,500 UAW jobs.

The deals with GM and Ford also created a pathway to full-time employment for temporary workers and left healthcare insurance coverage unchanged.

Both automakers also agreed to signing bonuses, with $9,000 for full-time Ford workers and $11,000 for workers at GM.

By Nick Carey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.53% 13.42 End-of-day quote.6.39%
PEUGEOT -1.44% 21.92 Real-time Quote.17.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
12:18pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Statement Regarding FCA and the UAW Reaching Tentati..
PU
11:50aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Worker..
RE
11:43aUAW Reaches Tentative Labor Deal With Fiat Chrysler
DJ
11:10aTHE LATEST : Fiat Chrysler, auto union agree tentative deal
AQ
09:48aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : auto union reach tentative deal on contract
AQ
11/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ram Trucks Lead Parade Floats at 93rd Annual Macy's ..
AQ
11/27STATEMENT : Bushings
PU
11/27STATEMENT : Cooling Fan Fuses
PU
11/27GM Faces Stiff Tests in Fight With Rival -- WSJ
DJ
11/26FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy's industry ministry pledges tax benefits for F..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 6 339 M
Net income 2019 3 667 M
Finance 2019 4 528 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 6,13x
P/E ratio 2020 4,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 21 036 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,48  €
Last Close Price 13,42  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES6.39%23 178
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.82%38 629
FERRARI69.22%31 207
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.94%30 500
EXOR N.V.46.93%17 718
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-25.03%15 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group