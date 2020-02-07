Log in
Fiat Chrysler Rides Its Ram, Jeep Brands -- WSJ

02/07/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Eric Sylvers

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV earned bragging rights among Detroit auto makers as its North American profit margin outpaced that of its rivals for the fourth quarter and all of 2019.

The company's booming North American business offset weakness in other markets to boost Fiat Chrysler's fourth-quarter earnings at a time when the industry faces a tough year for new-vehicle sales.

The Italian-American auto maker has consistently booked brisk sales of high-margin Ram trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in North America, making that segment its cash cow ever since Fiat took over bankrupt Chrysler. That multistep takeover concluded in 2014, and now Fiat Chrysler is in the process of merging with Peugeot maker PSA Group with the deal slated to wind up by early 2021.

Fiat Chrysler's North American operating profit margin, a closely watched metric, was 10% in the fourth quarter, off slightly from the third quarter but a big improvement from the first half of the year. The late Sergio Marchionne, who as chief executive engineered Fiat's takeover of Chrysler, had set 10% as his ongoing target for North America.

For all of 2019, Fiat Chrysler booked a 9.1% profit margin in North America, topping General Motors Co.'s 7.7% and Ford Motor Co.'s 6.7%. GM had a 9.5% profit margin through the first nine months of the year before a 40-day strike took its toll.

The Ram brand registered a 10th straight annual sales gain in the U.S., with an 18% rise moving it past Chevy into second place behind Ford. Sales of all other Fiat Chrysler brands declined in the U.S. last year, signifying the challenges the company faces in the run-up to the PSA merger.

The U.S. market shows signs of softening, with most industry watchers expecting a drop in new-vehicle sales this year.

Fiat Chrysler is forecasting auto demand in the U.S. will drop 3% on the year, finance chief Richard Palmer told analysts on a call Thursday. In 2019, the industry topped 17 million in sales for a fifth year in a row.

The company is also expecting a 3% decline industrywide for the European Union, flat sales in China and a 5% rise in Brazil.

"These forecasts assume there is no prolonged impact from the coronavirus issue on demand or on the global supply chain's ability to avoid any disruptions," Mr. Palmer said. "We are clearly monitoring the evolution of this situation closely."

Mike Manley, Fiat Chrysler's chief executive, said the company might have to shut down one of its European plants in as little as two weeks if the viral outbreak prolongs plant closures in China. Fiat Chrysler, like most other large car makers, sources parts in China, where many factories remain closed after Lunar New Year's festivities in order to contain viral infections.

Fiat Chrysler's plants in the country, which are jointly operated with Guangzhou Automobile Group, are currently on a holiday shutdown that could be extended beyond Monday, a company spokesman said.

Fiat Chrysler's adjusted operating profit, which strips out one-time items, rose 16% to EUR2.12 billion ($2.34 billion) in the October-to-December period. Revenue increased 1% from a year earlier to EUR29.64 billion. Net profit rose 35% to EUR1.58 billion.

The company posted EUR46 million in operating profit in Europe, a decline from the previous year's fourth quarter. Mr. Manley said that over the past year Fiat Chrysler had taken steps to improve profitability in Europe, including "streamlining head count and removing significant costs."

"This was necessary, but as you can see from the results there is still work to do," Mr. Manley told the analysts.

In Latin America, profit advanced to EUR134 million as Jeep continued to do well, in particular the relatively small Renegade model. Asia Pacific swung to a small loss as Fiat Chrysler's sales for the region fell 29% last year due to softer demand in China.

The company's troubled Maserati brand posted a loss in the quarter on sharply lower sales, but Mr. Manley remained upbeat on its prospects with a new leadership team having been put in place. The company is planning a "Maserati Day" in May when management will outline their vision for the luxury brand.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed its full-year guidance for operating profit of more than EUR7 billion, a target some analysts have said will be difficult to achieve.

The shares traded 0.8% higher in Italian trading at EUR12.41.

--Nora Naughton contributed to this article.

Write to Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.03% 4.702 Delayed Quote.3.38%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.81% 12.41 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.72% 8.25 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.00% 34.33 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. 1.54% 8.56 End-of-day quote.-11.57%
PEUGEOT 1.53% 19.88 Real-time Quote.-6.67%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 108 B
EBIT 2020 6 882 M
Net income 2020 4 335 M
Finance 2020 4 023 M
Yield 2020 7,01%
P/E ratio 2020 4,61x
P/E ratio 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 19 453 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,99  €
Last Close Price 12,41  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.94%20 620
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-14.47%38 081
FERRARI1.41%31 940
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.29%29 623
BYD COMPANY LIMITED19.41%20 545
EXOR N.V.-1.07%17 748
