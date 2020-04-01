Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales fall 10% on coronavirus hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday posted a 10% drop in first-quarter auto sales in the United States, as the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak hurt demand and halted production from mid-March.

Shares of the company fell 4.2% to $6.80 in early trade.

The pandemic has pounded consumer confidence and shuttered dealerships across the country, with sales likely to take a further beating in April as social distancing guidelines remain in place.

The automaker said it sold 446,768 vehicles in the first three months of 2020, compared with 498,425 units a year earlier.

Fiat said the momentum in the first two months of the year was offset by the negative economic impact of the virus in March. However, its Ram pickup trucks were a bright spot as their sales rose 7%.

Credit ratings agency Moody's Investor Service expects global auto sales to fall 14% in 2020, with light vehicle sales in the United States falling at least 15% in the same period.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
09:39aFiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales fall 10% on coronavirus hit
RE
09:26aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Reports First-quarter 2020 Sales
PU
03/31Plant shutdowns hit 1.1 million auto workers in Europe - ACEA
RE
03/31Coronavirus concerns delay restart of Ford's North American production
RE
03/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : New hope for a vaccine
03/30Fiat Chrysler executives, salaried employees to take pay cuts during coronavi..
RE
03/30FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : to Defer 20% of Salaried Worker Pay, CEO Taking 50% ..
DJ
03/30FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : CEO to halve his salary for three months in virus re..
RE
03/30Coronavirus drives U.S. March auto sales off a cliff
RE
03/30Lockdown set to stymie Fiat attempt to restart some Italian production
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 103 B
EBIT 2020 5 989 M
Net income 2020 3 448 M
Finance 2020 4 629 M
Yield 2020 9,37%
P/E ratio 2020 3,03x
P/E ratio 2021 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
EV / Sales2021 0,06x
Capitalization 10 306 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,85  €
Last Close Price 6,57  €
Spread / Highest target 326%
Spread / Average Target 95,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-50.19%11 326
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.98%33 820
FERRARI N.V.-7.84%28 188
BYD COMPANY LIMITED1.50%20 134
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED-3.63%17 203
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.0.91%13 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group