Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Workers to Get Better Health Care, Bigger Bonus Checks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:07pm EST

By Nora Naughton

A new labor agreement at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV offers blue-collar workers better pay and health care for new hires and bigger profit-sharing checks, endangering the company's long-held labor cost advantage over its two Detroit rivals.

Under the new contract proposal, workers hired within the last eight years will get the same health care benefits as veteran employees and will advance to the top pay rate in about half the time that it took them previously, according to details released Wednesday.

The new terms on health care will bring Fiat Chrysler's benefits closer to what General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. offer their less-senior employees, a change they both made in 2015.

Fiat Chrysler has also agreed to change the profit-sharing formula for its unionized workforce, bringing it closer to what is provided to workers at GM and Ford, the details show. The tentative agreement covers about 47,000 workers at Fiat Chrysler's U.S. factories and facilities who are represented by the United Auto Workers union.

For years, Fiat Chrysler benefited from lower labor costs compared with GM and Ford, a difference that became the focus of a lawsuit filed last month by GM accusing company executives of bribing union officials to gain more favorable contract terms.

Fiat Chrysler has said it plans to fight the lawsuit, which it says is without merit.

The rest of the new labor deal largely mirrors terms struck in earlier agreements with GM and Ford, including providing temporary workers with a path for gaining full-time employment.

Fiat Chrysler's UAW-represented workers must still vote on the new contract proposal, a process that will begin Friday and is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday, the union said.

The changes to new-hire pay are expected to hit Fiat Chrysler's labor costs much harder than at its two crosstown competitors because it has a higher percentage of workers still making less than the top pay rate of about $30 an hour. Those workers will get bigger raises during the contract period than under the previous labor agreement.

Fiat Chrysler also uses more low-cost temporary workers, so committing to hire more of them as full-time employees is likely to inflate labor costs further, industry analysts say.

Heading into contract talks this summer, Fiat Chrysler's labor costs were about $55 an hour, compared with $63 at GM and $61 at Ford, according to the Center for Automotive Research.

"The gap will close somewhat with the other two," said Kristin Dziczek, a labor expert at the center.

The proposed labor contract is the last of three secured by the UAW since bargaining officially began in July and marks the final stretch of contract talks in Detroit, which included a 40-day strike at GM's U.S. factories. This round of negotiations fell against the backdrop of a widening federal investigation into union corruption that has ensnared top union officials and led to the resignation last month of UAW President Gary Jones.

In a surprising move last month, GM filed a civil racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler, alleging former CEO Sergio Marchionne led a bribery scheme to pay off UAW leaders and corrupt the bargaining process in 2011 and 2015. Mr. Marchionne died last year.

In the suit, GM alleges Fiat Chrysler forged an alliance with UAW officials to ensure it got special benefits over its two Detroit competitors, including more flexibility to hire full-time workers on the lower-rung of the pay scale and fewer limits on using less-expensive temps. That led it to lower its overall workforce expenses, giving it a competitive advantage over GM, the lawsuit charges.

The UAW has said it is taking steps to prevent misconduct from occurring again and that it is confident labor contracts negotiated over the past decade weren't compromised.

Fiat Chrysler, in its latest labor deal, has also promised $4.5 billion in new plant investment to create about 1,400 new jobs over the next four years. If the contract is ratified, UAW-represented workers will also receive a $9,000 signing bonus.

The Italian-American auto maker, which has spent several years looking for a merger partner, is attempting to forge a $50 billion tie-up with France's PSA Group to create one of the world's largest car companies.

The UAW said that in addition to secure new jobs, its new tentative agreement with Fiat Chrysler preserves provisions built into previous contracts that require the union to review any changes in corporate structure and mergers, and any new owners to accept the UAW contract.

--Ben Foldy contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.26% 13.368 End-of-day quote.4.10%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.67% 8.95 Delayed Quote.17.78%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.76% 35.8 Delayed Quote.6.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
05:11pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy tax authorities say Fiat underestimated value ..
RE
05:07pFiat Chrysler Workers to Get Better Health Care, Bigger Bonus Checks
DJ
05:04pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Local union leaders send Fiat Chrysler contract to m..
AQ
04:50pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : UAW union leaders recommend approval of Fiat Chrysle..
RE
10:48aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 Repeat as Consumer Guide..
AQ
12/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
12/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) ..
BU
12/03Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
12/03FIAT CHRYSLER ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action ..
BU
12/03IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 6 339 M
Net income 2019 3 667 M
Finance 2019 4 528 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 6,10x
P/E ratio 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 20 955 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,48  €
Last Close Price 13,37  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES4.10%22 950
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.97%38 404
FERRARI68.97%31 155
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.38%30 061
EXOR N.V.45.24%17 629
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-25.53%15 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group