Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/15 03:23:17 am
7.227 EUR   +0.82%
02:48aFiat Chrysler and Peugeot Maker Scrap Dividends -- WSJ
DJ
05/14GM ready to launch new large SUVs as plants restart
RE
05/14Former UAW President Gary Jones pleads not-guilty in embezzlement case
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Maker Scrap Dividends -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Ben Dummett

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot maker PSA Group canceled dividend payments they promised their shareholders that were part of a broader agreement to merge, but said the deal remains on track.

Both companies had previously warned their annual dividends for 2019 were under review amid an industrywide scramble to raise and save cash to weather the coronavirus pandemic. The planned dividend, amounting to EUR1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) for each company, was an important component in the merger deal.

In a release issued late Wednesday night, Fiat and Peugeot said they remained on track to complete the planned multibillion-dollar tie-up before the end of March 2021. Merger preparations "are advancing well, including with respect to antitrust and other regulatory filings," the car makers said in a joint statement.

Still, the dividend cancellation highlights the pressure both companies are under to push the complex deal through amid tumult in the global car industry and the world's stock markets. The pact, agreed to late last year, was structured mostly as a stock swap. But it also included two sets of cash payouts designed, in part, to equalize valuations between the two companies and achieve a so-called merger of equals.

The deal is a bet that a combination would give the two greater financial heft and broader geographic reach to better equip them to manage the high costs of investing in autonomous and electric vehicles. Executives at both companies think that strategic rationale is even stronger amid the pandemic, people familiar with the matter have said.

Fiat Chrysler is still on the hook to distribute a separate EUR5.5 billion dividend to its shareholders as part of the merger deal.

Fiat Chrysler shares were down 1.7% in Europe trading, while Peugeot shares were 3.4% lower.

Write to Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUALS GROUP PLC -7.55% 24.5 Delayed Quote.-71.84%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -2.81% 7.168 Delayed Quote.-45.67%
PEUGEOT -5.23% 11.42 Real-time Quote.-46.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
02:48aFiat Chrysler and Peugeot Maker Scrap Dividends -- WSJ
DJ
05/14GM ready to launch new large SUVs as plants restart
RE
05/14Former UAW President Gary Jones pleads not-guilty in embezzlement case
RE
05/14EUROPE : European shares hit three-week low on doubts over speedy recovery
RE
05/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Press Release
AQ
05/14Fiat Chrysler/Peugeot deal in spotlight after Exor setbacks
RE
05/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Scrap Billion-Dollar Dividends as Merger Fac..
DJ
05/14Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot to withhold 2019 dividend payout
RE
05/14PEUGEOT : FCA, Peugeot Decide Not to Pay 2019 Dividends
DJ
05/13All eyes on Detroit as automakers ready slow, careful reopening of plants
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 85 884 M
EBIT 2020 1 084 M
Net income 2020 -1 195 M
Debt 2020 535 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 11 241 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,71  €
Last Close Price 7,17  €
Spread / Highest target 291%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-45.67%12 146
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.77%31 188
FERRARI N.V.-6.48%28 601
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.26%20 451
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-1.34%19 943
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-3.57%12 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group