Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler halts production in Serbia over China disruption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 11:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of car manufacturer Fiat is seen in Zurich

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said on Friday it had temporarily halted production at its Serbian plant, the first such suspension by an automaker in Europe in response to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Planned downtime at the Kragujevac plant in Serbia, where FCA builds its Fiat 500L car, has been rescheduled "due to availability of certain components sourced in China", a spokesman for the Italian American automaker said.

He said the supply of audio system parts had been disrupted.

Chief Executive Mike Manley said last week that disruptions to auto parts production in China could threaten output at one of FCA's European plants within two to four weeks.

The next few weeks will be critical for automakers.

Parts made in China are used in millions of vehicles assembled around the world. China's Hubei province, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, is a major hub for vehicle parts production and shipments.

Hyundai earlier this month suspended production in South Korea because of the coronavirus outbreak, the first major carmaker to do so outside of China.

Hyundai and sister firm Kia Motors said on Monday said they would gradually increase production in South Korea from this week.

Production at Serbia's Karagujevac plant would restart this month, an FCA spokesman said, adding that the group did not expect the announced changes would affect total production forecasts for this month.

"We're in the process of securing future supply of those affected parts," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by James Mackenzie and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.27% 12.274 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
11:10aFiat Chrysler halts production in Serbia over China disruption
RE
07:05aRenault plans $2.2 billion 'no taboos' cost cuts after first loss in a decade
RE
07:05aRenault plans $2.2 billion 'no taboos' cost cuts after first loss in a decade
RE
02/13FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Dodge Brand Launches New 'House of Power' Video Acro..
AQ
02/13Hyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain
RE
02/12FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Dodge Brand Launches New 'House of Power' Video Feat..
PU
02/11FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Groundhog Day' With Jeep Gladiator and Bill Murray I..
AQ
02/10Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
RE
02/10Exor expects $13 billion for careful acquisitions after PartnerRe sale
RE
02/10FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep Brand Expands Wrangler and Gladiator Lineup Wit..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 109 B
EBIT 2020 6 821 M
Net income 2020 4 281 M
Finance 2020 5 209 M
Yield 2020 5,34%
P/E ratio 2020 4,52x
P/E ratio 2021 4,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 19 487 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,86  €
Last Close Price 12,43  €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.78%21 147
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.60%36 107
FERRARI4.09%31 892
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.93%29 685
BYD COMPANY LIMITED16.45%20 294
EXOR N.V.8.40%18 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group