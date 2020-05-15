Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Fiat Chrysler in talks over 6.3 billion euro state-guaranteed loan

05/15/2020 | 10:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: LA Auto Show in Los Angeles

Fiat Chrysler is in talks with Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo over a 6.3 billion euro ($6.8 billion) state-guaranteed loan to help the automaker weather the coronavirus crisis, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The loan, which is part of emergency liquidity measures the government is making available to the country's businesses, must be approved by Intesa Sanpaolo's board, the source said.

Once approved by the lender, the request will be reviewed by Italy's export credit agency SACE, through which the state provides its guarantee, and then by the Treasury for a final green light, the source added.

FCA and Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.

News that FCA was exploring a state-backed loan was first reported by MF daily on Friday. ($1 = 0.9232 euros)

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Giselda Vagnoni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO HOLDINGS -2.67% 0.73 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.75% 7.224 Delayed Quote.-45.67%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.22% 1.3818 Delayed Quote.-41.09%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 85 884 M
EBIT 2020 893 M
Net income 2020 -1 195 M
Debt 2020 535 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 11 241 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,71 €
Last Close Price 7,17 €
Spread / Highest target 291%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-45.67%12 146
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.77%31 188
FERRARI N.V.-6.48%28 601
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.26%20 451
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-1.34%19 943
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-3.57%12 953
