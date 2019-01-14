Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Fiat Chrysler reviews Italy plan after new taxes on polluting cars

01/14/2019 | 12:36pm EST
FCA's Manley and Elkann speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) is reviewing its investment plan for Italy after the country approved taxes on the purchase of larger petrol and diesel cars, CEO Mike Manley said on Monday.

The carmaker said in late November that it would spend more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) on new models and engines in Italy over the next three years to try to make better use of factories and boost jobs and margins.

In December, however, Italy approved measures to offer subsidies of up to 6,000 euros to buyers of new low-emission vehicles while introducing taxes on the larger petrol and diesel cars.

"It certainly means it needs to be reviewed again. It's being reviewed at this moment," Manley told journalists on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show. "Until that review is finished I can't comment any further."

FCA's Italian plans were intended to deliver on a strategy outlined by late boss Sergio Marchionne in June, when he committed to keep converting Italian plants to churn out higher-margin Alfa Romeos, Jeeps and Maseratis, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles, to protect jobs and lift profits.

Manley, who took the helm at the world's seventh-largest carmaker last year after Marchionne's sudden death, also said that FCA's robotics business Comau and castings unit Teksid were not for sale at the moment.

"I'm focused on building value in those businesses. If I'm able to do that, that's going to give me options in the future," he said.

FCA last year agreed to sell its biggest parts maker, Magneti Marelli, to Japan's Calsonic Kansei - owned by U.S. private equity firm KKR - for 6.2 billion euros.

That sparked renewed speculation that the smaller Comau and Teksid businesses could also go, especially after attracting interest from potential buyers in the past.

"One thing I learned in 2018: you should never say never," Manley said. "Those businesses have value, there have been people that have talked to us about those businesses and I’ve been interested to hear what they have to say."

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.09% 16.2457 Delayed Quote.12.45%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.52% 14.138 End-of-day quote.12.06%
KKR & CO INC -0.14% 20.88 Delayed Quote.6.47%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 164 M
Net income 2018 4 401 M
Finance 2018 2 826 M
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 4,91
P/E ratio 2019 4,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 22 024 M
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,8 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES12.06%24 634
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-5.62%43 350
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-1.94%32 094
FERRARI11.46%21 053
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 118
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD9.58%14 214
