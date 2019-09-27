Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler to pay $40 million over inflated sales figures: SEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 01:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floorof the NYSE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and its U.S. unit will pay $40 million for misleading investors about its monthly sales figures and will resolve a lengthy probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Over a five-year period from 2012 through 2016, Fiat Chrysler's U.S. unit used a series of fraudulent moves to falsely report new vehicle sales and falsely tout a "streak" of uninterrupted monthly year-over-year sales growth, when it had actually ended in September 2013.

In July 2016, the company revised more than five years of monthly U.S. vehicle sales figures to reflect a new reporting method, amid an investigation by federal authorities including the U.S. Justice Department.

Fiat Chrysler said Friday it "cooperated fully" and added it has "reviewed and refined its policies and procedures and is committed to maintaining strong controls regarding its sales reporting." The SEC settlement is not material to its financial results, it added.

The SEC said Fiat Chrysler put pressure on its business centers "to increase sales, maintain the year-over-year sales streak, and hit internal sales targets, particularly on the last sales day of the month" and as a result some employees at most of the Business Centers "engaged in fake sales reporting."

Dealers were paid to report fake sales in a company database using "cooperative marketing funds" to disguise the payments, the SEC said, adding the database "contained false vehicle sales entries, including false customer names and dates of sales."

The suit said on at the direction of its head of U.S. Sales the company used a database of fleet and certain other retail sales "to misreport vehicle sales results and year-over-year growth percentages every month."

Employees referred to the vehicle sales saved for public

reporting, the SEC said, with terms like "cookie jar," the "bank," the "bag," and the "kitty."

Detroit's Big Three automakers have ended the practice of reporting monthly sales figures and now report on a quarterly basis.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
01:05pFIAT CHRYSLER TO PAY $40 MILLION OVE : Sec
RE
01:03pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : to pay $40 million over inflated sales figures - SEC
RE
12:48pFCA US LLC and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Reach Settlement Agreement with..
GL
10:33aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
09:18aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Dodge Announces Pricing for 2020 Dodge Charger Lineu..
PU
09:03aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : A stamp to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Abarth
PU
07:15aGM's Electric Ambitions Rattle Below the Surface of the UAW Strike
DJ
04:18aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Abarth 595 wins over readers of the German "Auto, Mo..
PU
09/26GM, UAW Enter Final Stretch Of Labor Talks
DJ
09/26FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Maserati to invest at least 1.6 billion euros to lau..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 6 612 M
Net income 2019 4 174 M
Finance 2019 4 260 M
Yield 2019 5,40%
P/E ratio 2019 4,44x
P/E ratio 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 18 511 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,24  €
Last Close Price 11,81  €
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.88%20 244
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.76%38 986
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-8.14%29 188
FERRARI52.33%28 179
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 897
EXOR NV29.50%15 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group