Fiat Chrysler will pay $311 million in penalties to the Justice Department, at least $75 million to states investigating the excess emissions and additional funds to offset excess emissions. It will also pay $280 million to settle a lawsuit by owners, the sources said.

The settlements are set to be announced on Thursday at the Justice Department. Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.

