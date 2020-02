The plant in Guangzhou restarted production on Feb. 17 while production at the plant in Changsha will resume shortly, the spokesman said, without giving a specific date.

Fiat said on Friday it had temporarily halted production at its Serbian plant because of a shortage of parts from China -- the first such suspension by an automaker in Europe.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)