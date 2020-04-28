Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 06:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday its second-quarter loss would more than double to over $5 billion (4 billion pounds) from $2 billion in the first quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but added it had enough money despite the crisis to last the rest of 2020.

"We believe the company's cash is sufficient to take us through the end of the year, even with no additional vehicle wholesales or financing actions," Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone said in a statement.

But he called the current economic environment "too ambiguous" for the No. 2 U.S. automaker to give a full-year 2020 earnings forecast.

"There's no denying the negative economic consequences of a pandemic," Chief Executive Jim Hackett said on a conference call with analysts.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company has slashed costs during the COVID-19 outbreak to weather the shutdown, including cutting salaries of executives and white-collar employees.

Ford also moved to cut spending on projects, saying on Tuesday it was pushing back its commercial autonomous vehicle services by a year to 2022 and that it had decided not to develop a previously announced luxury electric Lincoln sport utility vehicle in partnership with electric vehicle maker Rivian.

Ford shares were down more than 4.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after closing the regular session at $5.38.

Ford?s market value of $20.6 billion is now less than the $35 billion in cash it had on hand as of last Friday, an indication that investors expect the company to burn through significant amounts of cash before a recovery takes hold.

Ford had preannounced the pandemic-fueled first-quarter loss earlier this month. That warning came the same day the company raised $8 billion from corporate debt investors.

Last month, Ford moved to hoard cash on its balance sheet, drawing down $15.4 billion from two credit lines and suspending its dividend, in a move to bolster reserves to ride out damage to its business.

'AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE'

Virtually all U.S. automotive production ground to a halt in March as the number of COVID-19 infections grew rapidly. But with President Donald Trump pushing for Americans to get back to work and several U.S. states beginning to reopen their economies, the focus in the auto sector has shifted to when production can be restarted.

In an earlier conference call with reporters, Stone, the CFO, said the company would restart U.S. production "as soon as practicable," but did not give a timeline.

Ford's captive finance arm posted $30 million in first-quarter pretax earnings, down $771 million from a year ago. That included $600 million in additional-loss reserves, plus higher depreciation of former lease vehicle sales and expected lease defaults ? in preparation for the estimated future impact of the coronavirus on the finance unit's performance.

Ford, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are aiming to resume production some time in May, and are negotiating with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which represents their U.S. hourly workers, about how to safely resume vehicle production. FCA and GM are scheduled to report quarterly results on May 5 and 6, respectively.

Last week, the UAW said it was "too soon and too risky" to reopen auto plants in early May.

Ford, whose credit rating has been downgraded to "junk" status by Standard & Poor's, said previously it hoped to resume production in April at plants that make its most profitable vehicles, but subsequently backed off those plans.

Ford said on Tuesday it would restart most of its European manufacturing starting next Monday. It has already resumed operations in China, where the pandemic began and where sales fell 35% in the first quarter. U.S. sales fell 12.5%.

Once North American production resumes, the question will be how fast U.S. demand bounces back.

Ford said it expected to spend $700 million to $1.2 billion on its global restructuring this year, but executives said the automaker was looking at additional actions.

By Ben Klayman and Nick Carey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
06:59pFord expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
RE
06:59pFord expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
RE
04:23pHealth advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers fro..
RE
10:15aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Many strong corporate results today
04/27GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler target May 18 U.S. restart date - WSJ
RE
04/27GM, FORD AND FIAT CHRYSLER TARGET MA : Wsj
RE
04/27Detroit Car Makers Target May 18 U.S. Restart Date -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/27Detroit Car Makers Target May 18 U.S. Restart Date -- Update
DJ
04/27Europe restarts car factories amid uncertain demand
RE
04/27PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler resumes van production in Atessa, some other Italian ope..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 95 918 M
EBIT 2020 4 465 M
Net income 2020 2 306 M
Finance 2020 3 097 M
Yield 2020 6,43%
P/E ratio 2020 5,47x
P/E ratio 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
EV / Sales2021 0,08x
Capitalization 12 375 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,35  €
Last Close Price 7,89  €
Spread / Highest target 255%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-44.29%13 081
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.48%29 667
FERRARI N.V.-4.25%29 283
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.82%20 000
BYD COMPANY LIMITED1.73%19 783
EXOR N.V.-30.73%12 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group