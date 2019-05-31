From the tests to the races: Alex Fiorio returns to racing and does so in an Abarth...

The driver from Turin - World Rally Champion in 1987 for production vehicles and runner-up in the World Championships in 1988 and 1989 - will get behind the wheel of an Abarth 124 rally in the next Rally del Salento

Alex Florio, with the Abarth team, participated in the development of the new Abarth 124 rally presented at the beginning of 2019.

Over 5,000 kilometres of tests were performed to improve performance, handling, and make the car even easier to tune.

After a break from racing that has spanned more than 15 years, Alex Fiorio has decided to get back behind the wheel of the Abarth 124 rally and participate in the Rally del Salento, a race valid for the WRC Championship.

The driver from Turin, World Rally Champion in 1987 for production vehicles and runner-up in the World Championships in 1988 and 1989 (again with the Lancia Delta), has decided to race behind the wheel of the vehicle that he himself has trialled and developed since the very first tests, carried out in summer 2016.

Last year, a new series of tests, run over a total of 5,000 km served to further fine-tune the Abarth 124 rally, giving it even more of a competitive edge, as shown by the excellent sporting results achieved in 2018: 40 category wins in 12 national championships, the victory of the European R-GT and that of the FIA R-GT Cup, practically the world Gran Turismo title.

Today the Abarth 124 rallies are racing in the Abarth Rally Cup, contested as part of the FIA-ERC European Championships and in many national championships.

Alex's return to rally racing is his birthday gift to his father Cesare, who turns 80 this year. Indeed, Cesare Florio, former racing manager of Lancia and Ferrari, will also be marking this important birthday by returning to participate in a racing event, also to take place in Apulia, at the same time as the Rally del Salento: the Targa di Capitanata, a somewhat calmer reliability race, which he will tackle alongside a champion of this field, Mauro Passanante. The car chosen is - obviously - a Lancia, the 1958 Appia model.

Turin, 31 May 2019