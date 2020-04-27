Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler target May 18 U.S. restart date: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 09:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show

General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are targeting May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories after shutting down plants in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Executives from the companies in recent days tentatively settled on the timeline following talks with United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office, the Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. (https://on.wsj.com/3cNUYAk)

Ford said in a statement it is yet to determine when it will resume production at its North American plants, while Fiat Chrysler said it will communicate new restart dates in due course.

The head of the UAW union last week warned it was "too soon and too risky" to reopen auto plants and Michigan's economy in early May, citing risks to workers.

Michigan Governor Whitmer is yet to provide details on restarting the state's crucial manufacturing sector and has said she would be "guided by data, not artificial timelines."

The companies are working with the union on drawing up safety protocols for reducing exposure risk for workers, but haven't finalized those terms yet, according to the WSJ report.

GM and UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Michigan had reported 38,210 COVID-19 cases, including 3,407 deaths, according to a Reuters tally as of Monday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya with additional reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Uttaresh.V)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
09:41pGM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler target May 18 U.S. restart date - WSJ
RE
09:38pGM, FORD AND FIAT CHRYSLER TARGET MA : Wsj
RE
05:47pDetroit Car Makers Target May 18 U.S. Restart Date -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:14pDetroit Car Makers Target May 18 U.S. Restart Date -- Update
DJ
03:45pEurope restarts car factories amid uncertain demand
RE
12:22pPEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler resumes van production in Atessa, some other Italian ope..
RE
11:17aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
06:32aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Restarts Production With 6,000 Workers at Sevel Plan..
DJ
04/24GM'S MASK OPERATION : a glimpse into the factory of the coronavirus era
RE
04/24Wall Street curtails corporate lending in Europe to put America first - sourc..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 97 422 M
EBIT 2020 4 831 M
Net income 2020 2 306 M
Finance 2020 3 363 M
Yield 2020 6,92%
P/E ratio 2020 4,65x
P/E ratio 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,08x
Capitalization 12 072 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,77  €
Last Close Price 7,70  €
Spread / Highest target 264%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-44.29%12 445
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.48%30 125
FERRARI N.V.-5.55%28 885
BYD COMPANY LIMITED1.73%20 160
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.82%19 977
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.1.54%12 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group