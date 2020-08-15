Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 08/14 11:40:12 am
9.69 EUR   -0.72%
02:48aGM's Bid To Revive Fiat Suit Rejected -- WSJ
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Judge refuses to reconsider GM lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GM's Bid To Revive Fiat Suit Rejected -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Judge denies motion to allow complaint alleging Fiat Chrysler bribed UAW union 

By Ben Foldy

A federal-court judge has denied a motion filed by General Motors Co. to revive its civil-racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, once again striking down a legal battle between the two Detroit rivals.

GM earlier this month asked the court to reconsider tossing a lawsuit filed last fall, alleging Fiat Chrysler bribed officials at the United Auto Workers union to gain an advantage in labor-contract negotiations.

GM at the time argued it had uncovered new evidence to support claims that Fiat Chrysler was trying to weaken its larger competitor through an alleged payoff scheme involving top UAW officials.

In a ruling Friday, Judge Paul Borman called GM's motion to amend its earlier complaint "a prohibited attempt to have a second bite at the apple."

Judge Borman also ruled that the new allegations provided by GM, claiming Fiat Chrysler had enlisted two top UAW officials to aid the scheme and paid them off using offshore banking accounts, were too speculative to warrant revisiting his previous decision to dismiss the case.

A spokesman for Fiat Chrysler said the ruling confirms the company's assertion that GM's lawsuit is meritless.

A GM spokesman said the company was disappointed in the decision and would appeal.

The ruling marks yet another setback for GM in its unusual legal offensive against a key rival.

Last November, GM filed the racketeering lawsuit, alleging Fiat Chrysler sought to gain a labor-cost advantage over its competitor by paying off UAW officials and corrupting the bargaining process.

The lawsuit was largely based on revelations surfaced in a yearslong federal investigation into corruption at the UAW. The investigation has so far resulted in 14 convictions, including of top officials at the union and a former labor-relations executive at Fiat Chrysler.

In the original complaint, GM claimed it incurred an extra $1 billion in labor costs as a result of the alleged scheme, which it said was orchestrated by Fiat Chrysler then-Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne. Mr. Marchionne died in 2018.

Judge Borman in July dismissed the case, ruling GM failed to show it was a primary victim of the alleged misconduct.

Earlier this month, GM attempted to resuscitate the legal challenge, claiming private investigators have discovered new evidence that GM says shows Fiat Chrysler allegedly had set up foreign bank accounts to benefit top UAW officials and the former head of labor relations for Fiat Chrysler.

The car company also alleges in its amended complaint that one of those officials, former UAW vice president Joe Ashton, acted as an informant for Fiat Chrysler while sitting on GM's board of directors as a representative of a UAW health-care trust.

Additionally, GM claims in its filing that Fiat Chrysler used bank accounts in Switzerland and Liechtenstein to reward former UAW President Dennis Williams for allegedly scheming to plant Mr. Ashton on GM's board to act as a "paid mole."

Attorneys for Messrs. Ashton and Williams didn't immediately return requests for comment.

The UAW has said it was unaware of the offshore accounts, and that GM's new allegations haven't surfaced in its discussions with federal prosecutors.

A lawyer for Al Iacobelli, the former labor-relations head for Fiat Chrysler and a defendant in the lawsuit, said in a filing that GM's allegations were "a wild and completely unsupported tale."

Fiat Chrysler has also disputed the claims outlined by GM, calling them "an unfounded tale of 'corporate espionage' " that "reads like a script from a third-rate spy movie."

Write to Ben Foldy at Ben.Foldy@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.09% 459.63 Delayed Quote.56.66%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -0.72% 9.69 Delayed Quote.-26.56%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.13% 27.86 Delayed Quote.-23.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
02:48aGM's Bid To Revive Fiat Suit Rejected -- WSJ
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Judge refuses to reconsider GM lawsuit against Fia..
AQ
08/14U.S. judge rejects GM bid to reopen racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler
RE
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14GM's Efforts to Revive Fiat Chrysler Lawsuit Denied -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
08/14GM's Efforts to Revive Fiat Chrysler Lawsuit Denied -- Update
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14GM's Efforts to Revive Fiat Chrysler Lawsuit Denied
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 85 324 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2020 -878 M -1 040 M -1 040 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 252 M 18 045 M 18 058 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,85 €
Last Close Price 9,69 €
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-26.56%18 045
FERRARI N.V.17.39%35 900
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.64%30 921
BYD COMPANY LIMITED89.06%30 010
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.59%27 185
EXOR N.V.-25.01%14 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group