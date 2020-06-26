Log in
GM seeks U.S. appeals court ruling to continue legal fight with Fiat Chrysler

06/26/2020 | 04:55pm EDT
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe

General Motors Co on Friday asked a U.S. appeals court to allow it to continue pursuing its civil racketeering suit against rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, rejecting a lower court judge's belittling of the complaint.

The automaker's filing with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals comes less than a week after U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman called GM's suit against Fiat Chrysler a "waste of time and resources" at a time when both automakers should be focused on surviving the coronavirus pandemic.

Borman ordered GM Chief Executive Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley to meet by July 1 to negotiate a resolution.

In its motion Friday, GM asked the appeals court to throw out Borman's order and reassign the case to a different district court judge. GM in its petition called Borman's order "unprecedented" and "a profound abuse" of judicial power.

GM sued Fiat Chrysler last year, accusing the Italian-American company's executives of bribing United Auto Workers union officials to secure labor agreements that put GM at a disadvantage. Fiat Chrysler is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department as part of a wide-ranging probe of UAW corruption.

GM's accusations came as Fiat Chrysler and French automaker Peugeot were in the early stages of preparing for a merger. Fiat Chrysler has said the suit was aimed at disrupting that deal. GM has said the suit has nothing to do with the merger.

In a statement, GM rejected Borman's characterization of the suit as a "distraction" and defended its decision to press the case.

"We filed a lawsuit against FCA for the same reason the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate the company: former FCA executives admitted they conspired to use bribes to gain labor benefits, concessions and advantages. Based on the direct harm to GM these actions caused, we believe FCA must be held accountable."

(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -1.77% 8.635 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -3.05% 24.46 Delayed Quote.-31.07%
PEUGEOT -2.53% 13.85 Real-time Quote.-33.29%
Financials
Sales 2020 86 329 M 96 907 M 96 907 M
Net income 2020 -1 263 M -1 417 M -1 417 M
Net Debt 2020 1 104 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 542 M 15 180 M 15 201 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-33.37%15 473
FERRARI N.V.2.75%31 424
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-23.73%30 028
BYD COMPANY LIMITED54.05%25 576
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-21.90%23 030
EXOR N.V.-27.65%12 992
