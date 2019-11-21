Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“Fiat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCAU) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company (“GM”) filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat and its former executives, accusing Fiat of bribing United Auto Workers (“UAW”) officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. The lawsuit alleged that the scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company’s late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne.

On this news, Fiat’s stock price fell $0.58 per share, or nearly 4%, to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

