Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hagens Berman: Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler Spotlights Widespread Low Oil Pressure Defect

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Law firm’s second filing adds additional vehicle owners representing eight states against automaker

Owners of Fiat Chrysler cars containing a dangerous low oil pressure defect have filed a class-action lawsuit against the automaker stating that it knowingly sold millions of the affected vehicles that can consume abnormally high amounts of oil and shut down unexpectedly during operation, according to attorneys at Hagens Berman.

The lawsuit brought May 18, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan contains accounts from nine vehicle owners from eight states – Florida, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia and seeks to represent individuals from all states.

The class action states that the following FCA models with 2.4L TigerShark MultiAir II engines are affected: 2015 - 2016 Chrysler 200, 2013 - 2016 Dodge Dart, 2016 - 2020 Fiat 500X, 2014 - 2020 Jeep Cherokee, 2017 - 2020 Jeep Compass and 2015 – 2020 Jeep Renegade.

If you own a Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat or Jeep vehicle that has overconsumed oil, or spontaneously shut off when oil pressure is low, find out more about the lawsuit and your rights.

Attorneys say that Fiat Chrysler has been made aware of the low oil pressure defect plaguing owners of its vehicles. “…FCA has expressly acknowledged in other unrelated safety recalls that ‘an engine stall could cause a crash without prior warning,’” the lawsuit says.

“Every day more Fiat Chrysler owners step forward to share their story of narrowly avoiding harrowing accidents, as they endure expensive repairs and drive in fear of a major crash,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman and attorney representing the class of vehicle owners. “Fiat Chrysler has known about this oil pressure defect affecting its various models, yet it continues to stand idly by, offering its customers little to no recourse.”

Lawsuit Details Owners’ Near Crashes

Hundreds of owners of affected Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep vehicles have taken to online forums and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to report the low oil pressure defect, overconsumption and unexpected engine shut offs/shut downs, and the lawsuit filed May 18, 2020 details plaintiffs’ first-hand experiences with the low oil pressure defect:

  • In November 2019, Plaintiff was driving 60 miles per hour on the freeway when the Affected Vehicle shut down on him without warning. This was particularly dangerous because the other vehicles on the freeway also had no warning that the Affected Vehicle would suddenly slow down.
  • Plaintiff has experienced the Oil Consumption and Oil Indicator defects over the duration of ownership. Plaintiff’s Affected Vehicle has shut off on her multiple times without warning while driving. The first time this happened was within the first six months of purchase, when the Affected Vehicle had less than 5,000 miles on it.
  • In September 2017, Plaintiff was driving the Affected Vehicle on the highway with his family inside and the vehicle shut down without warning. This was particularly dangerous because Plaintiff was driving fast at the time and the steering wheel locked up. Plaintiff was able to get the vehicle to the side of the road and called a friend to come and tow the Affected Vehicle back to his home. In December 2018, Plaintiff was driving the Affected Vehicle home after Christmas and the vehicle shut down multiple times without warning.
  • …about six months after Plaintiff purchased the Affected Vehicle, the Affected Vehicle shut down without warning while her 18-year-old daughter was driving it. Plaintiff’s daughter took the vehicle to a nearby friend’s house after she was able to restart it and the friend’s parents checked the oil and it was four quarts low.
  • Plaintiff has contacted FCA repeatedly to discuss her concerns about the Affected Vehicle’s excessive oil consumption. FCA keeps telling Plaintiff there is nothing that can be done…

The lawsuit accuses FCA of violating various state consumer-protection laws, as well as fraudulent concealment. Attorneys are seeking monetary relief for owners of the affected vehicles, as well as punitive damages against the automaker for its fraud.

Find out more about the class-action lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler for low oil pressure sudden engine stall.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a consumer-rights class-action law firm with nine offices across the country. The firm’s tenacious drive for plaintiffs’ rights has earned it numerous national accolades, awards and titles of “Most Feared Plaintiff’s Firm,” and MVPs and Trailblazers of class-action law. More about the law firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
05:38pHAGENS BERMAN : Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler Spotlights Widespread Low Oil Pres..
BU
12:50pFiat Chrysler's loan request raises doubts about 5.5 euro billion dividend
RE
12:44pFiat Chrysler's loan request raises doubts about 5.5 euro billion dividend
RE
07:13aPast its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles
RE
02:27aEUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 78.3% IN : Acea
RE
02:15aEU New Car Sales Plunged in April Amid Virus Lockdowns -ACEA
DJ
05/18Supplier restarts flow of critical truck parts to Detroit automakers
RE
05/18FCA HAS TO STRENGTHEN INVESTMENTS IN : Economy Minister
RE
05/18Auto Makers to Test Symptomatic Employees as Factory Work Resumes
DJ
05/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Alfa Romeo USA Announces 110th Anniversary Heritag..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 86 083 M
EBIT 2020 933 M
Net income 2020 -1 115 M
Debt 2020 535 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 4,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 11 668 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,71 €
Last Close Price 7,44 €
Spread / Highest target 276%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-40.94%13 317
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.70%30 371
FERRARI N.V.-1.68%30 070
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-0.46%19 689
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-7.08%18 841
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.1.00%12 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group