Inspector general to audit U.S. oversight of auto safety standards

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Transportation
Department's Office of Inspector General said on Tuesday it
would audit oversight of U.S. vehicle safety standards, noting
that more than 36,000 Americans were killed in traffic accidents
in 2019.
The inspector general's office said it was launching a
review of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) efforts to set and enforce Federal Motor Vehicle Safety
Standards (FMVSS).
"Given the importance to the traveling public that all new
vehicles and components meet federal safety standards, we are
initiating a review of NHTSA’s FMVSS process," the inspector
general's office wrote.
The NHTSA did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In March, the NHTSA proposed sweeping changes to U.S. safety
requirements to speed the deployment of self-driving vehicles
without human controls. It proposed rewriting 11 vehicle safety
standards that require traditional manual controls "by revising
the requirements and test procedures to account for the removal
of manually-operated driving controls."
The NHTSA proposed revising rules for occupant protection,
steering controls, glazing materials, door locks, seating
systems, side impact protection, roof crush resistance and child
restraint anchorage systems. Some are to address vehicles that
will be used only for making deliveries and will have no
passengers.
Companies like General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc’s
Waymo, Uber Technologies Inc and Ford Motor
Co are aggressively testing automated vehicles.
The NHTSA said it was not proposing to change existing
occupant protection requirements for traditional vehicles with
manual controls.
It often takes the NHTSA years to finalize changes or adopt
new motor vehicle safety standards.
In February 2018, the NHTSA finalized rules requiring "quiet
cars" like electric vehicles and hybrids to emit alert sounds to
warn pedestrians of their approach after a demand by Congress in
2010.
