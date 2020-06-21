Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
Summary 
News Summary

Italy close to announcing Fiat Chrysler's $7 billion loan, sources say

06/21/2020 | 08:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler presents mild-hybrid versions of its 500 and Panda models

Italy is close to unveiling the approval of guarantees for a 6.3 billion euro (5.67 billion pounds) financing of Fiat Chrysler (FCA), two sources familiar with the matter said, paving the way for the largest crisis loan for a European carmaker.

FCA's Italian division has tapped Rome's COVID-19 emergency financing schemes to secure a state-backed, three-year facility to support the group's operations in the country as well as Italy's car sector, in which about 10,000 businesses operate.

The loan would be disbursed by Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which has already authorised it pending the approval of guarantees the government will provide on 80% of the sum through export credit agency SACE.

The two sources said the government would soon unveil its green light, following work to finalise the terms.

FCA and Italy's Treasury declined to comment.

Il Sole 24 Ore daily said on Sunday that the final terms of the FCA loan included a slight increase in the company's planned investments in Italy to 5.2 billion euros from 5 billion.

Crisis loans in Italy are subject to a number of conditions, including a temporary dividend suspension.

The newspaper said, however, that the conditions would allow FCA's Dutch holding company to pay a 5.5 billion euro extraordinary dividend to shareholders once the carmaker's planned merger with France's PSA goes through.

The extraordinary dividend has been a focal point of discussions in Italy about the large state-backed loan.

Il Sole said the freeze on dividends, which applies until Dec. 31, 2020, could be extended for the duration of FCA's loan if it is responsible for any delays in industrial projects which are part of its commitments.

An extended freeze would affect both FCA Italy and its Dutch holding company, except for the extraordinary dividend payments linked to the merger, the paper said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Stefano Bernabei and Giulio Piovaccari; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 0.97% 8.453 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.06% 1.6848 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
PEUGEOT -2.30% 13.355 Real-time Quote.-37.30%
Financials
Sales 2020 86 251 M 96 394 M 96 394 M
Net income 2020 -1 280 M -1 431 M -1 431 M
Net Debt 2020 1 173 M 1 311 M 1 311 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 256 M 14 840 M 14 815 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,78 €
Last Close Price 8,45 €
Spread / Highest target 231%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-35.93%14 840
FERRARI N.V.1.61%31 076
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-23.48%30 155
BYD COMPANY LIMITED54.05%24 244
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-19.97%23 376
EXOR N.V.-26.00%13 254
