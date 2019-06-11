Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy in final rush for Alitalia rescue: Industry minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 03:26am EDT
An Alitalia airplane approaches to land at Fiumicino airport in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday the government was in a final rush to orchestrate a rescue of trouble carrier Alitalia.

State-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato is running against the clock to put together a consortium of investors ready to inject money in the loss-making airline and meet a mid-June deadline to present its rescue plan to the ministry.

"We are in the final rush. It will be a crucial week, during which we will have to take decisions," Di Maio said in an interview to RTL radio.

Sources told Reuters on Monday the deadline will be extended again by 15 days or one month.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.73% 11.872 End-of-day quote.-6.39%
RENAULT 1.87% 56.11 Real-time Quote.0.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
03:51aRenault/Fiat case 'not closed', says French transport minister
RE
03:50aRenault/Fiat case 'not closed', says French transport minister
RE
03:26aITALY IN FINAL RUSH FOR ALITALIA RES : Industry minister
RE
02:48aFiat Chrysler CEO Regroups -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAuto Partners Nissan, Renault Intensify Dispute -- WSJ
DJ
06/10EXCLUSIVE : FCA-Renault revival may hinge on Nissan stake cut - sources
RE
06/10FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
06/10FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : First victory in Australia of the Alfa Romeo Giuliet..
PU
06/10Fiat Chrysler CEO Back to Square One Following Renault Deal Collapse -- Updat..
DJ
06/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Renault, Nissan, Raytheon, United Technologies
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 940 M
Net income 2019 4 509 M
Finance 2019 3 886 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 3,91
P/E ratio 2020 3,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 18 084 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,8 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.39%19 833
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-8.96%41 277
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-6.64%30 657
FERRARI54.99%27 789
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 187
EXOR NV24.84%15 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About