Merged Fiat Chrysler-PSA Company to Be Named Stellantis -- Update

By Nora Naughton

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group plan to call their combined company Stellantis upon completing a trans-Atlantic merger aimed at creating one of the world's largest auto companies.

The new name, revealed Wednesday, has its roots in the Latin word "stello," meaning "to brighten with stars," the companies said, and is cast in a font reminiscent of the futuristic style used by Tesla Inc. in its corporate logo.

Stellantis will replace the corporate names for both companies, although the Fiat and Chrysler badges will live for the individual brands. For Fiat Chrysler, this is the first time that the two storied brand names have been dropped from the parent company's title.

The two auto makers agreed to merge last year in a $50 billion deal that they say would help them leverage their global scale and advance new technologies aimed at meeting tougher environmental regulations. As the cost of doing business continues to grow for global car companies, collaboration among traditional rivals has become a more attractive option.

Despite the recent fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, both companies have said they are pressing ahead with the combination, and the deal is still on track to close in early 2021.