More and more social: from today Mopar is also on YouTube

Today the Mopar strategy, which aims to make everyone's car ownership experience unique, is extended to include YouTube, the famous social media channel which has become the web's second most widely used search engine, as well as having more than 1.6 billion global users by the end of 2018. Naturally, this project centres on the publication of irresistible videos offering a view of all aspects of Mopar, the FCA brand that provides aftersales products and services for Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia and Abarth vehicles.

At present, the EMEA Mopar channel carries more than 100 videos, in English, sorted into playlists and sections by topics and brands. New videos will gradually be added to the channel to satisfy users' varying demands and their needs for information to keep their cars in perfect condition. Contents range from the Mopar presentation to video-tutorials on vehicle maintenance, from exclusive accessories to original spare parts, and from in-car connectivity services to the brand's sponsored events.

The new Mopar showcase on YouTube will therefore be the ideal place for accessing all information and news about the brand, to satisfy the curiosity of web users who share the same passion for customisation, performance and safety. The project confirms Mopar's commitment to making its customers' digital experience more engaging, while offering them faster, more comprehensive services in line with the latest new technologies. The initiative follows the launch last year of the Mopar EMEA Facebook page, now closely followed by almost 50 thousand fans.

To provide an effective response to increasingly digital demands, also available are the 'my Alfa Romeo', 'my Fiat', 'my Fiat Professional', 'my Jeep', 'my Lancia' and 'my Abarth' private areas reserved to owners of the Group's cars and accessible from the FCA brand websites, various digital tools including Online Booking for fixing appointments at authorised workshops directly from the web, and the Mopar institutional site (http://www.mopar.eu), with full information about the brand.

Turin, 25 September 2018