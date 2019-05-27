Second round of Abarth Rally Cup: in Liepaja Rally success for the Italian Andrea N...

Andrea Nucita, with the Romanian Alina Pop, driving Abarth 124 rally, preceded the Polish Dariusz Polonski and Lukasz Sitek, and the Latvian Reinis Nitišs and Māris Kulšs, at the end of a thrilling race.

The fast gravel roads in the Liepaja Rally enhanced the Abarth 124's qualities. The Italian Andrea Nucita, with the Romanian co-driver Alina Pop, which stood out in the Abarth Rally Cup's rank, preceding the Polish Dariusz Polonski and Lukasz Sitek, and the Latvian Reinis Nitišs and Māris Kulšs.

A very compelling race, valid for the FIA ERC European Championship, the second race for the Abarth Rally Cup, the single-brand championship exclusively for Abarth 124s rally R-GT version.

Thanks to this result, Nucita now leads the Abarth Rally Cup with a score of 37 points, against 33 points for Polonski.

The battle between the three crews on the podium was very compelling. Nucita started very fast and got himself in the lead but, in the last special stage of the first leg, he was losing the lead of the race after missing a chicane bend. At this point Polonski was leading, but Nucita performed a come back, which he kept until the end.

The end of the race excited the young Latvian Nitišs who was fastest in the last timed fractions, with an average of more than 110 km/h.

The layout of this race of FIA ERC in Latvia marked the spectacularity of the traditional rear wheel drive,

enhancing speed and reliability on a very demanding course, which got the public very excited.

Andrea Nucita (team Bernini Rally) very satisfied with the result: 'I'm very happy about this victory, it is very important for me and my championship. Thank you to the team for supporting me with a fantastic job'.

Darius Polonski (team Rally technology): 'it's been a great weekend. I made some mistakes as the race was very difficult, for me it was a perfect lesson to look forward in the next races'.

Reinis Nitišs (team Milano Racing): 'I'm satisfied, first of all because we didn't damage the car, very fast and competitive. We have learned so much about driving the Abarth 124 rally, we really enjoyed ourselves in the long drifts'.

The next appointment for the Abarth Rally Cup and for the European Championship FIA ERC will be on gravel track. It will be the Polish Rally, scheduled from the 28 to the 30 June.

Rank for the Abarth Rally Cup after the Liepaja Rally: 1. Nucita (ITA) 37; 2. Polonski-Sitek (POL) 33; 3. Monarri-Chamorro (SPA) 25; 4. Garcia Perez-Diaz Negrin (SPA) 18; 5. Nitišs- Kulšs (LVA) 15.

Turin, 27 may 2019