FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
01/10 03:59:58 pm
13.937 EUR   +1.30%
10:30aMARKET TALK ROUNDUP : Ford Plans 'Significant' Job Cuts in Europe
DJ
01/04Auto Sales Stood Firm Last Year -- WSJ
DJ
01/03Major automakers bullish on U.S. market despite rising interest rates
RE
Statement: Air-bag Inflators

01/10/2019 | 04:04pm EST
January 10, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- FCA US LLC is recalling an estimated 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to replace passenger-side air-bag inflators that may, on deployment, send shrapnel into the vehicle cabin.
The Company is unaware of any injuries or accidents associated this vehicle population. The defect is linked to temperature cycling, humidity and time. This recall is the fourth and final phase of a coordinated schedule established by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and developed to capture defective air-bag inflators produced by the former Takata. To date, FCA US has replaced more than 4 million Takata inflators. However, the Company's inventory of replacement parts has outpaced demand for service. 'We strongly urge our customers to respond to their recall notices by contacting a authorized Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram dealer,' said Mark Chernoby, FCA's Head of North American Safety and Regulatory Compliance. 'Recall service is free, we have replacement parts and dealers are ready to help.'

Affected are vehicles in these populations:

  • 2010 Ram 3500 pickup
  • 2010 Ram 4500/5500 chassis cab
  • 2010-2011 Dodge Dakota pickup
  • 2010-2014 Dodge Challenger sport coupe
  • 2011-2015 Dodge Charger sedan
  • 2010-2015 Chrysler 300 sedan
  • 2010-2016 Jeep® Wrangler SUV
Additional vehicles of the same type will be recalled in Canada (est. 88,830), Mexico (12,821) and markets outside the NAFTA region (118,084). Suspect inflators are not used in any FCA US vehicle currently in production.

The Company will advise affected customers when they may schedule service. Customers with questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at 1-800-853-1403.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 21:03:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 164 M
Net income 2018 4 401 M
Finance 2018 2 826 M
Yield 2018 3,33%
P/E ratio 2018 4,75
P/E ratio 2019 4,18
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capitalization 21 320 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,8 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES8.48%24 634
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-5.51%43 350
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA0.37%32 094
FERRARI11.82%21 053
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 118
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD3.15%14 214
