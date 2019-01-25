Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Statement: Ground Fasteners

01/25/2019 | 06:09pm EST

Statement: Ground fasteners

January 25, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC is recalling an estimated 159,740 U.S.-market vehicles, nearly one-third of which are still in dealer hands, to tighten a fastener linked to reports of power-steering loss.
The Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.
An FCA US investigation discovered certain vehicles produced before Oct. 25, 2018, may have a battery ground-circuit fastener that was not secured properly. Accordingly, the connection may become loose enough to intermittently create an open circuit.
Should such a condition occur, the vehicle would retain steering capability. However, it could lead to inconsistent steering feedback, which may contribute to oversteer or understeer, increasing the risk of crash.
Affected are certain 2019 Ram 1500 pickups. Additional vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada (est. 18,682), Mexico (est. 407) and a few markets outside the NAFTA region (est. 3.409).
Customers with questions or concerns may call 1-800-853-1403.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 23:08:02 UTC
