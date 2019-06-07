Statement: Module

June 7, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US is voluntarily recalling an estimated 295,981 vehicles in the U.S. to help ensure the function of certain restraint systems.



An FCA US investigation discovered certain vehicles are equipped with occupant restraint control modules that may not properly reset when their engines are turned off. This software error may inadvertently disable air bags and seat belt pretensioners, making these devices unavailable in a collision.



Data collected by FCA US indicate the potential for such an event is highly remote. Further, the Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.



Nevertheless, FCA US is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution and urges customers, as always, to follow the instructions on their recall notices.



Affected are certain model-year 2019 Ram 1500 pickups, nearly one-third of which are still in dealer hands. Twenty-six model-year 2020 vehicles also are in the recall population, but these are pre-production trucks in the Company's control.



Service, which is free of charge, is expected to be available this month. Customers will be advised accordingly; those with questions may call 1-800-853-1403.



If a vehicle has exhibited the defect, an instrument-panel warning light may illuminate. Technicians will replace modules in such cases; otherwise, they will update the module's software.



Additional vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada (est. 38,884), Mexico (est. 1,817) and certain markets outside North America (est. 6,154).

