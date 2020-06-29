Log in
News 
Statement: Non-saleable Part Lookup Tool

Statement: Non-saleable Part Lookup Tool

06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT
June 29, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- FCA strongly supports this initiative. Every auto-industry constituent is a stakeholder in the safety-critical Takata recall. Successful recall campaigns require close coordination and parts recyclers are in a unique position to help protect the customers we all share.

'We are making progress,' says Mark Chernoby, FCA's Chief Technical Compliance Officer and Head of North American Vehicle safety. 'But in addition to replacing defective air bags, a key objective of this campaign is the identification and removal of these parts from the resale pipeline. The Non-saleable Part Lookup Tool can help achieve that objective.'

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:03 UTC
