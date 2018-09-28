Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Statement: Software

09/28/2018 | 08:22pm CEST
September 28, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 34,359 vehicles in the U.S. to update their engine-control software. Of this number, less than one percent may also need new catalytic converters. Service technicians will make the required determination using digital diagnostic equipment.

All required repairs will be performed free of charge.

An investigation by FCA US discovered a specific engine operating condition that occurs naturally, but only rarely, and is imperceptible to the driver, may go unmitigated by existing engine-control software. If this were to happen, a vehicle's catalytic converter may overheat, possibly leading to engine stall or, in unique circumstances, fire.

FCA US is aware of two potentially related engine-compartment fires. However, the Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

An instrument-panel warning may illuminate if this defect manifests itself. Alternately, the vehicle may experience temporary engine-power loss, while in extreme cases, occupants may observe a burning odor.

Customers who observe any such events should contact their dealers.

The recall is limited to certain 2017-2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia sedans and 2018 Stelvio SUVs. High-performance Quadrifoglio models are unaffected.

Service is available and affected customers will be advised as early as next week to schedule appointments. In the interim, customers with questions or concerns should contact their dealers, or Alfa Romeo Premium Care at 866-932-3881.

The new software will enhance an engine's capacity to detect and mitigate the operating condition associated with catalyst overheating.

Additional vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada (est. 2,619) and Mexico (est. 90). Affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 18:21:09 UTC
