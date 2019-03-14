Log in
Statement: Steering

03/14/2019

Statement: Steering

March 14, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US is recalling an estimated 47,771 vehicles to inspect and secure or replace, as needed, certain steering components.
An FCA US investigation discovered certain minivans may have steering-system joints that could separate under rare circumstances - when a single bolt's torque is below specification, and when there is an improperly positioned aperture. If both are present and separation occurs, a driver may lose directional control.
The Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.
Service, which will be performed free of charge, is expected to become available next month. Customers will be advised accordingly.
FCA US urges customers to heed the instructions on all recall notices. Those with questions or concerns may contact their dealers or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800) 853-1403.
The campaign is limited to model-year 2018 Chrysler Pacificas produced between Nov. 1, 2017, and March 1, 2018. Also affected are the same vehicles in Canada (est. 2,239), Mexico (226) and certain markets outside North America (est. 551).

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 09:08:10 UTC
