Trackhawk Days: a thrilling driving experience on track behind the wheel of Jeep® G...

11 June 2019

Trackhawk Days: a thrilling driving experience on track behind the wheel of Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

An unforgettable 2-days event experiencing the dynamic performance on track of Jeep®Grand Cherokee Trackhawk at FCA's Balocco Proving Ground.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by a 710hp 6.2-litre V8 turbocharged engine which backs up its claim as the most powerful production SUV in the world.

Available for test on the special off-road track the Jeep 4x4 range including the iconic Jeep Wrangler, and the entire off-road specialist Trailhawk family with Renegade, Compass, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee.

Two days filled with fun and thrills will take place at the Balocco Proving Ground - the test circuit for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand vehicles. On June 21 and 22, selected customers from major European markets including Germany, France, Austria, Poland, Switzerland and the UK will be attending the unique Trackhawk Days - a thrilling driving experience on track behind the wheel of Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trackhawk - the most powerful and fastest production SUV ever.

Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, will be available for test drives and speed tests on the Alfa track in Balocco. An acceleration test called 'Quarter Mile' (400 metres) will also be available at a dedicated track and will see guests experience the incredible acceleration achieved by the Trackhawk from a standing start thanks to the Launch Control system - a standard feature on this model. Launch control mimics a professional driver's inputs to optimise Grand Cherokee Trackhawk's performance by bringing engine, transmission, driveline, stability control and suspension in line for a textbook launch. Controlled by a button on the centre console, the result is improved and more consistent straight-line acceleration

As part of the all-round, authentic Jeep experience, guests will also be able to test the legendary 4x4 performance of Jeep models on the special off-road circuit at Balocco. A fleet of the 4x4 specialist models belonging to the specialist Trailhawk family and including Renegade, Compass, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee, beside the iconic Wrangler, in the Sahara and Rubicon trims will enable customers to experience off-roading and crawling adventures, which distinguish the lifestyle of each Jeep enthusiast. The off-road circuit features a variety of specially-designed obstacles and tricks, allowing visitors to put the Wrangler, and other models in the Jeep range, through their paces and also to test their own all-terrain skills alongside experienced Jeep Academy drivers.

Powered by the supercharged 6.2-litre V-8 engine delivering 710 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 868 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm combined with the upgraded high-torque capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Trackhawk delivers ground-breaking performance: it reaches 0-100 km/h (62mph) in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 289 km/h (173mph), and a 100 - 0 km/h (62mph-0) braking distance of 37 metres thanks to its Brembo system. World-class on-road driving dynamics and handling come courtesy of the Selec-Track system with five dynamic modes and Bilstein adaptive dampening suspension.

The exterior of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is both aggressive and functional, and is further set apart with body-colored wheel flares, a sculpted hood with dual heat extractors and quad exhaust tips. The signature seven-slot upper front grille is flanked by adaptive, bi-xenon headlamps that are surrounded by an LED character lamp treatment. The headlamps on the Trackhawk model feature a unique Gloss Black background to accent their jewel-like appearance.

The exterior look is completed by the new 20' x 10' titanium finish wheels, revealing distinctive yellow Brembo brake calipers, a 'Supercharged' badge on both front doors and a 'Trackhawk' badge on the tailgate - both featuring a Liquid Titanium Chrome outline on a Matte Black background.

The racing-inspired interior is designed to provide a comfortable environment: it is crafted in premium quality soft-touch materials and enhanced by exclusive Light Black Chrome finishes and carbon fibre inserts. The dashboard features a 7' driver information display (DID) instrument cluster, which has the tachometer in the middle, while the 320 km/h (200mph) speedometer is on the left side of the cluster.

The instrument panel centre stack hosts the new, fourth generation 8.4-inch UconnectTM system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Trackhawk-exclusive Performance Pages that showcase immediate feedback on the car's performance.

The cabin is enhanced by standard Nappa leather and suede seats with an embroidered 'Trackhawk' logo and premium Metal Package including various upscale real metal accents. Additional premium interior features include standard Active Noise Cancellation; premium headliner; leather stitched instrument panel, doors, centre console and armrest; Berber floormats with Trackhawk badge and available dual-screen rear-seat entertainment center with Blu-ray and two different sound systems, including the 825 Watt Harman Kardon system with 19 speakers and two subwoofers.

Legendary Jeep 4x4 capability is granted by the state-of-the-art Quadra-Trac active on-demand four-wheel-drive system, which also includes a rear Electronic Limited Slip Differential (ELSD) and a single-speed active transfer case. Standard on the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the Selec-Track traction management system with five different vehicle settings - Auto, Sport, Track, Snow and Tow - that allows the driver to choose the most suitable driving mode to safely tackle any terrain and ambient condition and to achieve the best driving experience on any surface.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk offers more than 65 safety and security features, including Trailer Hitch Camera View at Speed, which allows owners to view trailered items through the rear-mounted camera while moving; a Valet mode that allows for a personalised, selectable driving experience; Adaptive Cruise Control with stop function; Advanced Brake Assist; Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection; Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking, Lane Departure Warning with Active Steering and Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist.

Turin, 11 June 2019