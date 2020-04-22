Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
News 


U.S. auto sales begin recovery from March coronavirus drop: J.D. Power analysts

04/22/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Automobiles are shown for sale at a car dealership in Carlsbad, California

Auto retail sales in the United States are beginning to recover from a massive slump in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and nationwide stay-at-home orders, according to analysts at research firm J.D. Power on Wednesday.

Retail sales stabilized during the first two weeks of April and are now showing signs of recovery, the analysts said.

J.D. Power, which receives extensive sales data from U.S. auto dealerships, compares actual sales to its pre-virus forecast for the industry.

"For the week ending April 19, retail sales were down 48% from the pre-virus forecast, an improvement of 3 percentage points from the week ending April 12," J.D. Power analyst Tyson Jominy said. Around 300,000 new vehicles were sold during the first 19 days of April.

During March, sales in some areas with high infection rates, such as New York, declined by as much as 80%, the firm's data showed.

But throughout the crisis, light duty pickup trucks proved the most resilient, with sales down only 16%. That is a boon to U.S. carmakers whose production plans show a growing reliance on ever-larger gas-powered vehicles which they can sell at higher profits.

The analysts on Wednesday said sales in May would be critical for the auto industry, with several states relaxing stay-at-home restrictions and pent-up consumer demand flooding in to vehicle sales.

Sales could also get a boost from incentives doled out by most carmakers to entice purchases. Many automakers, including Detroit's General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, offer 0% financing rates and deferred payment options for new car purchases.

Due to the incentive offers, Americans are taking out larger loans, according to J.D. Power, with the average loan amount increasing by $2,900 in the first two weeks of April compared with March.

U.S. auto loans have been climbing at a steady rate since 2011 and were up $16 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $1.33 trillion nationwide, according to data by the New York Federal Reserve.

By Tina Bellon

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 97 422 M
EBIT 2020 4 831 M
Net income 2020 2 306 M
Finance 2020 3 363 M
Yield 2020 7,51%
P/E ratio 2020 4,29x
P/E ratio 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 11 131 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,77  €
Last Close Price 7,10  €
Spread / Highest target 294%
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-46.20%12 097
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.48%30 659
FERRARI N.V.-7.48%28 294
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-5.11%20 108
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.54%19 630
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-2.55%12 470
