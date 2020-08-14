Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
  Report
News 


U.S. judge rejects GM bid to reopen racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler

08/14/2020 | 01:39pm EDT
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe

A federal judge in Detroit on Friday rejected a bid by General Motors Co to reinstate a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA).

GM claimed it had new information on foreign accounts used in an alleged bribery scheme involving FCA and leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. But U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said GM's "newly discovered evidence is too speculative to warrant reopening this case."

GM said it would appeal the ruling.

"Today's decision is disappointing, as the corruption in this case is proven given the many guilty pleas from the ongoing federal investigation," the largest U.S. automaker said in a statement. "GM's suit will continue - we will not accept corruption."

FCA said, "Judge Borman's ruling this morning once again confirms what we have said from the beginning -- that GM's lawsuit is meritless -- and its attempt to submit an amended complaint under the guise of asking the court to change its mind was nothing more than a baseless attempt to smear a competitor that is winning in the marketplace."

FCA previously compared GM's filing to a "third-rate spy movie, full of preposterous allegations."

When it first filed its lawsuit last year, GM alleged that FCA bribed UAW officials over many years to corrupt the collective bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars. GM was seeking "substantial damages" that one analyst said could have totaled at least $6 billion.

In July, Borman threw out the racketeering lawsuit, saying GM's alleged injuries were not caused by FCA's alleged violations.

FCA said that as it operates facilities in Italy and more than 40 other countries, the existence of foreign bank accounts is "unremarkable, and certainly not illegal."

FCA is due to merge with France's PSA by the first quarter of 2021.

By David Shepardson and Ben Klayman

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -0.72% 9.69 Delayed Quote.-26.03%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.00% 28.1 Delayed Quote.-24.73%
PEUGEOT SA -1.34% 15.095 Real-time Quote.-28.17%
Financials
Sales 2020 85 034 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2020 -878 M -1 039 M -1 039 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 362 M 18 171 M 18 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 191 752
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,85 €
Last Close Price 9,76 €
Spread / Highest target 197%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-26.03%18 171
FERRARI N.V.17.39%35 900
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.64%30 921
BYD COMPANY LIMITED89.06%30 010
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.59%27 185
EXOR N.V.-25.01%14 191
