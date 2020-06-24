FCA : Surges in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1

Ram soars to No. 3 on strength of new, redesigned, refreshed lineup

Toluca Assembly Plant wins Gold Award as top plant in the Americas; Belvidere Assembly Plant earns Bronze

FCA's overall performance ranks better than industry average for first time in its history

Dodge has made history with its performance in the 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).



Dodge tied for the top spot among 31 competitors, becoming the first domestic brand ever to achieve a No. 1 ranking in the prestigious study's 34-year run. FCA's performance brand leaped seven places from last year's IQS results.

Ram followed closely, rising to a third-place tie from its 21st position last year, and it did so on the strength of fresh product – the redesigned 1500 half-ton pickup and a significantly upgraded lineup of heavy-duty trucks.

Of 75 plants in the Americas, Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico won the Gold Award for manufacturing quality, while Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, claimed the Bronze Award.



FCA's overall performance surged five spots to a fourth-place finish among the 15 companies assessed by J.D. Power.

This marks the first time in the study's history that FCA outperformed the industry average. J.D. Power uses reported problems per 100 vehicles as its measure. FCA's total of 153 was 13 less than the industry average and 10 less than its nearest competitor.



"These results reflect the relentless, whatever-it-takes attitude of our team," said Mark Champine, Head of Quality, FCA – North America. "Our complete focus is the customer and these outcomes reinforce that we are on-target. The team is going to be inspired and motivated and will continue to push forward."



Toluca and Belvidere are home to Jeep® brand SUVs, producing the Compass and Cherokee, respectively. Jeep jumped six spots to 11th place – its best-ever ranking in the annual study, which analyzes vehicle performance during the first three months of ownership.



J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



