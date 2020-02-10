Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 'Groundhog Day' with Jeep® Gladiator and Bill Murray Is the 2020 Big Game's Most Viewed Commercial on Social Media With 104,246,754 Views

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

"Groundhog Day" has been viewed 104,246,754 times across the Jeep® brand's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels

"Groundhog Day" has more social views online than any other commercial airing during the Big Game

"Groundhog Day" takes #1 spot in USA Today Ad Meter poll

"Groundhog Day" takes #1 auto ad in annual YouTube AdBlitz 2020 (#2 spot overall among 164 videos)

People Magazine names "Groundhog Day" the #1 commercial of the Big Game

The Jeep® brand's 2020 Super Bowl commercial "Groundhog Day," starring Bill Murray and featuring the 2020 Jeep Gladiator truck, is the Big Game's most viewed commercial across *social media. The commercial has racked up 104,246,754 views (as of 9 a.m. ET, Feb. 10) across the brand's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

"With 104,246,754 views, 'Groundhog Day' had more views across social media than any other 2020 Super Bowl commercial," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "In addition to winning the acclaimed USA Today Ad Meter, 'Groundhog Day' is also was the most viewed automotive ad on this year's YouTube AdBlitz."

See the breakdown of views below.

Jeep brand channel views:

YouTube: 50,357,252

Facebook / Instagram: 50,953,265

Twitter: 2,936,237

Total: 104,246,754

In addition to claiming the annual USA TODAY Ad Meter ("Groundhog Day" placed #1 among all 62 commercials available for rankings by viewers), the "Groundhog Day" video placed as the #1 auto ad on YouTube AdBlitz (#2 overall among 164 commercials).

People Magazine named "Groundhog Day" its #1 favorite commercial (in its top 10 list); Adweek named "Groundhog Day" as the number one Super Bowl commercial in 2020; Ad Age "Creativity" named it the "Editor's Pick"; and Advertising Age gave the commercial a rating of "five footballs," one of only four brands to receive that highest ranking.

In addition to reaching 104,246,754 total views on Jeep brand's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels, the brand has received 313K social mentions, as of 9 a.m. ET, Feb. 10.

*Across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Jeep and FCA news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundhog-day-with-jeep-gladiator-and-bill-murray-is-the-2020-big-games-most-viewed-commercial-on-social-media-with-104-246-754-views-301002053.html

SOURCE FCA