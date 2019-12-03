Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Investors with $100k+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. A securities fraud class action has been filed against the company and senior executives.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Securities Class Action:

According to the complaint, Defendants throughout the Class Period misrepresented and actively concealed that: (1) Fiat and its senior management, including the late CEO Sergio Marchionne, were engaged in an illicit bribery scheme to win concessions from labor union IAW; and (2) due to the scheme, Defendants' statements about Fiat's labor costs, receivables, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading.

The complaint alleges that the market learned the truth on November 20, 2019, when General Motors filed an unprecedented racketeering lawsuit against Fiat, accusing Fiat of engaging in a decade-long labor corruption conspiracy with IAW designed to force GM's merger with Fiat.

On this news, Fiat's shares fell sharply, wiping out nearly $1 billion in market capitalization in a single trading day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and holding Fiat accountable for concealing this massive labor corruption scheme," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

