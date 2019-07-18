Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Hagan to Debut 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Funny Car at Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil

MORRISON, Colo., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge//SRT and Mopar Also Announce New Motorsports-dedicated Instagram Channel During Pre-race Press Conference at Bandimere Speedway

New Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody graphics for Matt Hagan's NHRA Funny Car revealed during pre-race press conference for Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil

NHRA Funny Car revealed during pre-race press conference for Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil Hagan to run 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Funny Car at Bandimere Speedway near Denver on July 19-21

on New Funny Car graphics commemorate recent expansion of high-performance Dodge Charger production vehicle models for 2020

Hagan's Funny Car also to carry logo and mark formal launch of www.instagram.com/dodgemoparmotorsports, a new racing-focused Instagram channel from Dodge//SRT and Mopar

Matt Hagan's 11,000-horsepower NHRA Funny Car already goes big, but it's getting an even more aggressive makeover just in time for the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil. Hagan will debut a new 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody graphics package with a flared-out feel at the Denver area event, scheduled to take place July 19-21, 2019.

Dodge//SRT and Mopar took the wraps off Hagan's new Mopar-powered 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody NHRA Funny Car today during a pre-race press conference at iconic Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado. His special Funny Car graphics uniquely recreate the look of the production Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody vehicle's new, wider integrated fender flares, which add 3.5 inches of body width to the production vehicle, creating an even more aggressive, planted stance. Hagan will carry the Widebody Package "flare" graphics on his Funny Car for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The Widebody Package, first announced by Dodge//SRT in late June, is standard on the Charger SRT Hellcat and also available on the Dodge Charger Scat Pack. Powered by the 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine, the production version of the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody boasts a best-in-class 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque and delivers a top speed of 196 miles per hour (mph), maintaining its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

Dealers will be able to order 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and Scat Pack Widebody models this fall, and new Charger Widebody models will start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships in early 2020.

"NHRA fans are passionate about power and performance, so we decided to transform Matt Hagan's Funny Car into a HEMI-powered showcase for our new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "At Dodge, we push the envelope, but even we couldn't get this one approved, so for now Matt Hagan has the only Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody that has more than 707 horsepower."

"Last year, I had the honor of debuting the Mopar Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car body at Denver, and it's cool to be able to follow that up this year by revealing new Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody graphics," said Hagan, a two-time NHRA Funny Car champion, who has raced in a Dodge Funny Car for his entire 10-year-plus career. "The graphics really mimic the flared appearance of the Charger Widebody, and I think fans are going to dig the look. It's great having a sponsor like Dodge//SRT, a brand that is really committed to using NHRA to reach out to the performance enthusiasts who fuel our sport."

Brands Debut New @DodgeMoparMotorsports Racing-focused Instagram Channel at Denver

In addition to new 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody graphics, Hagan's Funny Car will also carry the colors of the Dodge//SRT and Mopar brands' new race-centric Instagram channel, www.instagram.com/dodgemoparmotorsports.

Hagan's Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody will feature the @DodgeMoparMotorsports logo on its hood as part of the channel's formal launch during race weekend. The @DodgeMoparMotorsports Instagram channel will share content capturing Dodge//SRT Mopar drivers in action in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, NHRA Sportsman grassroots racers competing in classes such as Factory Stock Showdown, Stock and Super Stock, as well as additional motorsports series such as the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Concept's recent run in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Event Info: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil

The Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil is scheduled for July 19-21 at Bandimere Speedway, with qualifying Friday and Saturday, and elimination rounds on Sunday. Qualifying coverage will air live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET and during a special one-hour qualifying recap show on Saturday, July 20, from 10 to 11 p.m. Three hours of eliminations coverage will air live on the national FOX Network starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 21.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car, reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds, and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph.

Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, and the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, featuring fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody, which add 3.5 inches of width to the 485-horsepower Scat Pack's standard body. Also new for 2019 is the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs., completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Mopar is the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA US LLC vehicle brands. Mopar parts are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles, offering a direct connection that no other aftermarket parts company can provide. Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagan-to-debut-2020-dodge-charger-srt-hellcat-widebody-funny-car-at-dodge-mile-high-nhra-nationals-presented-by-pennzoil-300887523.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC