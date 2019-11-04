Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Jeep® Wrangler Earns 10th Consecutive SEMA '4x4/SUV of the Year' Award

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® Wrangler has been named "4x4/SUV of the Year" for the 10th straight year at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. “We are proud and honored to win ‘4x4/SUV of the Year’ award for 10 years in a row, which is a testament not only to the staying power of the Jeep Wrangler, but also to the passion and creativity of the aftermarket community,” said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America.

  • The Jeep® Wrangler is the only vehicle to earn "4x4/SUV of the Year" honor since the inauguration of the SEMA Awards in 2010
  • A customized Mopar Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar will be on display in the brand's SEMA Show exhibit
  • Mopar to announce more news at SEMA press briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:26 p.m. Eastern/4:26 p.m. Pacific
  • Press briefing can be viewed live online at Mopar.com

The Jeep® Wrangler continues an unprecedented and unbroken run of success in Las Vegas after being named "4x4/SUV of the Year" for the 10th straight year at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

The Jeep Wrangler remains the only vehicle to earn the trophy since the 2010 launch of the SEMA Awards.

"Just as there are no limits when it comes to the capabilities of the Jeep Wrangler, the same could be said of the many options available to personalize the Jeep Wrangler," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. "We are proud and honored to win '4x4/SUV of the Year' award for 10 years in a row, which is a testament not only to the staying power of the Jeep Wrangler, but also to the passion and creativity of the aftermarket community, which continues to select the Jeep Wrangler as a perfect canvas for customization."

The SEMA Awards, launched in 2010, are the Show's definitive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) honors, shining a light on the hottest vehicles that showcase and launch aftermarket parts.

"It's no surprise that SEMA Show exhibitors voted the Jeep Wrangler the 4x4/SUV of the Year," said Chris Kersting, SEMA President and CEO. "With so many options available, the Jeep continues to be a favorite for personalization. Its versatility is limitless, appealing to daily drivers as well as off-roaders."

The Mopar brand's 15,000-square-foot display at the SEMA Show, scheduled for November 5-8, will feature 14 different customized vehicles, including a Moparized version of the SEMA award-winning Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, an overlanding-themed Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept and a reimagined 1968 Dodge D200-series pickup.

Mopar has additional news on tap for its annual Mopar SEMA press briefing, which will take place on Tuesday, November 5 at 7:26 p.m. Eastern/4:26 p.m. Pacific. The presentation can be viewed live online at Mopar.com.

For more information on the SEMA Show, visit www.SEMASHOW.com.

About Mopar
Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-wrangler-earns-10th-consecutive-sema-4x4suv-of-the-year-award-300951245.html

SOURCE FCA


© PRNewswire 2019
