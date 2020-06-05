Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N : 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Named Official Winter Truck of New England at Annual New England Motor Press Association Winter Vehicle Driving Event

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

2020 Jeep® Gladiator named Official Winter Truck of New England in its first year of eligibility

The northeast is Jeep's largest market and Gladiator joins a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence

Winner selected by expert jurors from print, television, digital outlets and radio from Connecticut , Maine , Massachusetts , New Hampshire , Rhode Island and Vermont

The 2020 Jeep® Gladiator has been crowned the Official Winter Truck of New England at the annual New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) winter vehicle competition. Jeep Gladiator earned the title in its first year of eligibility at this event.

"The Jeep Gladiator is the Swiss Army knife of Jeep, it is a serious off-road vehicle, useful pickup truck, comfortable passenger vehicle, competent highway cruiser that easily dominates winter in New England," said John Paul, President, New England Motor Press Association. "The Jeep Gladiator proves itself as the best all-around pickup truck and makes it the clear choice as the 2020 New England Motor Press Association Winter Pickup Truck of the Year."

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility.

Equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording.

NEMPA members evaluated a wide variety of vehicles from various manufacturers that covered several categories. Journalists cycled through each vehicle throughout New England leading up to the official day of testing and scoring that took place in February at NEMPA headquarters in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

About New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)

The New England Motor Press Association was founded in 1987 to coordinate professional media coverage of the auto industry in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, whose 14.5 million citizens have unique demographics and automotive preferences. NEMPA's media members appear on network and cable TV, on the Internet and radio, and in regional and national newspapers and magazines. For more information, please visit www.nempa.org.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

