Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : agrees to U.S. diesel-emissions settlement worth nearly $800 million

01/10/2019 | 11:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has agreed to pay close to $800 million (£627.4 million) to settle claims from the U.S. Justice Department and California relating to allegations it used illegal software that produced false results on diesel-emissions tests, according to court filings Thursday.

The settlement includes $311 million in total civil penalties, up to $280 million to resolve claims from diesel owners, and extended warranties worth $100 million, court filings and people briefed on the settlement said.

The settlement also includes $72.5 million for state civil penalties and nearly $20 million in payments to California and to offset excess emissions, the sources said.

Fiat Chrysler did not admit any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By David Shepardson
